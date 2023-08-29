'This is somebody’s life': Disabled flyer's dad explains impact of wheelchair damage

Sam Bukovac is fully reliant on his wheelchair to get around, so when it was dropped on a trip to Savannah and one of the wheels broke off, it severely disrupted his life.

Bukovac, 18, has Leigh syndrome and is nonverbal, according to his father Joe. The elder Bukovac told USA TODAY that flying with Sam is challenging even when things go right, but when his wheelchair gets damaged, it can mean months of headaches.

“They don’t understand that this is somebody’s life, and if you damage it, it’s going to adversely affect them,” he said.

The Bukovac family was going on a short vacation from their home in Leesburg, Virginia, when the incident occurred. Bukovac said when they arrived in Savannah on May 13, the wheelchair was seriously damaged.

Sam Bukovac in his wheelchair.

“It broke the wheel off and the pin that goes in is about four inches long and all we could get it in was about half an inch, maybe, and that’s still the case now,” he said in an interview with USA TODAY on Aug. 15.

“The wheel is back ordered until March of next year. For 10 months, we’re expected to just wobble down the driveway?” he added. “Luckily for Samuel, we were able to get that one wheel in just enough, but if we didn’t, we would be three months where he couldn’t get out of bed basically.”

United Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement.

“We know that special items like wheelchairs are essential for customers and we’re sorry this occurred. Our vendor’s technicians regularly update Mr. Bukovac on the status of his chair as they await customized parts that aren’t immediately available. We are covering the cost of all repairs,” the statement said.

United’s contractor for wheelchair repair, Global Repair Group, has so far been unable to find a temporary replacement chair. Bukovac said part of the complication is that his son relies on a ventilator and other machinery that has to be connected to the chair, and he requires an electric wheelchair that can be driven by someone else because he’s unable to operate the controls himself.

Damage to Sam Bukovac's wheelchair.

Bukovac told USA TODAY he’s been especially frustrated dealing with the contractor and said he is disappointed that no one from United Airlines ever reached out to him directly.

“It is frustrating that nobody from United has contacted us. Not a single person,” he said.

Bukovac would like to see more robust training for baggage handlers and better communication about how wheelchairs need to be handled.

“It’s so hard to travel like this. You would think that more attention would be brought because you have veterans and elderly. Our son’s 18, so there’s a whole gamut,” he said.

How common is mobility equipment damage in air travel?

According to the Department of Transportation, airlines "mishandle" on average about 1.5% of the mobility equipment they transport. In 2022, that translated to 11,389 incidents reported by U.S. airlines, up from 7,239 in 2021.

This year, USA TODAY wants to highlight what those figures mean for travelers with disabilities. We're looking to track these incidents throughout 2023 with the goal of bringing light to an all-too-common problem.

