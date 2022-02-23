‘Somebody out there has some information.’ KY police look for tips after deadly shooting

Kentucky State Police were back at the home of C. Wesley Morgan Wednesday, investigating a deadly home invasion and shooting which killed Morgan’s daughter, Jordan Morgan, and caused C. Wesley Morgan to suffer injuries.

Sgt. Robert Purdy with state police said troopers stayed at the scene Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning to keep it secure, and investigators were back at the house Wednesday morning combing through evidence. He said investigators will likely be on scene for the remainder of day before troopers take the investigation elsewhere.

As of late Wednesday morning, Purdy said there have not been any arrests made in the case. State police were still asking for the public’s help in obtaining tips and information, specifically from people who might’ve been in the area on Willis Branch Road from 3:30 to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and seen something suspicious.

“Somebody out there has some information, accurate information that we’re going to need as we continue through our investigation,” Purdy said.

Those with information were urged to call Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

Colleagues ‘shocked and saddened’ by Jordan Morgan’s death

Jordan Morgan worked in law and politics. She had recently started a new job at the Reminger law office in Lexington, the firm confirmed.

On Tuesday, attorneys in the firm were “shocked and saddened” to learn of her death in a shooting at her father’s house in Madison County, attorney Kenneth Finley said Tuesday.

“I only knew her a limited time. She had just started with us,” Finley said. “But she seemed to be a very bright, attentive person. She had her whole career ahead of her, obviously, which makes this very sad.”

Jordan Morgan worked on Republican Matt Bevin’s successful 2015 campaign for Kentucky governor and stayed with him for about 18 months as a member of his communications team at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

In 2017, she left politics to prosecute felonies as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Boone County. She joined the Reminger law office only about a week ago, Finley said.

Jordan Morgan also wrote a couple opinion pieces for the Herald-Leader in 2017 from her perspective as a politically conservative woman in the legal field, sometimes ideologically outnumbered by her liberal friends and colleagues. She urged like-minded women to speak their minds.

C. Wesley Morgan, Jordan Morgan’s father, is a former Republican lawmaker who represented the 81st District, which covers part of Madison County, in the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2017 and 2018. He owns Liquor World, which has stores in Richmond, Manchester, Barbourville and Irvine, according to the business’ Facebook page.

State police said the shooting in the 1200 block of Willis Branch Road was reported to dispatch shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believed someone entered the home and started shooting, resulting in Jordan Morgan’s death. C. Wesley Morgan fired back and was injured during the altercation, officials said. He was treated at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and released.

The suspect fled the residence, police said.

