‘Somebody help me.’ KY college sued for wrestler’s ‘tragic and entirely avoidable’ death

The family of a college student is suing the University of the Cumberlands for his death following a wrestling practice last year.

Grant Brace, a 20-year-old junior from Louisville, Tenn., died Aug. 31, 2020 from heat stroke, according to the lawsuit filed Monday, which was the college’s first day of classes.

The lawsuit alleges Brace’s death “was tragic and entirely avoidable.”

The university responded Monday, saying that Cumberlands questions the lawsuit’s allegations and that it does not fairly reflect the wrestling program.

The lawsuit says the wrestler was diagnosed with narcolepsy and ADHD and was prescribed Adderall that requires maintaining hydration.

On Aug. 31, the wrestling team had its first training day of the season, led by then-head coach Jordan Countryman and assistant coach Jake Sinkovics. After practice, the team had “punishment practice” on the “punishment hill,” which required the athletes to sprint up and down a steep hill for seven circuits. Brace completed numerous circuits and then sat down out of exhaustion.

According to the suit, Countryman threatened to kick Brace off the wrestling team. Grant ran up the hill again and was later heard saying “I’m done. I can’t do this anymore.”

A fellow student athlete attempted to get Brace water, but Countryman refused.

The lawsuit stated Brace begged “I need water, somebody help me.” He also said he felt like his pupils were shaking. He said “I feel like I am going to die, I feel like my head is going to explode,” and “Please help me, you promised you would help me.”

Countryman and Sinkovics did not contact the trainer or emergency medical personnel or give Brace water, according to the lawsuit.

Brace allegedly began to say nonsensical statements, including that he was going to “leave in a big parade,” and “I ate a fork on Sunday.” His medical condition continued to deteriorate consistent with signs of heat stroke. The lawsuit stated Brace began speaking loudly and using curse words. He also charged and tackled a fellow member of the wrestling team. The coaches screamed at Brace to get out.

Brace left to find assistance and water. He ran to an outdoor water fountain that was not working. He also tried to get into a building but could not.

Brace collapsed and died, the lawsuit said.

About 45 minutes after Brace left practice, Countryman and Sinkovics began looking for him. Brace was found dead with his hands clinched in the grass and dirt, according to the suit.

Among other things, Countryman and Sinkovics are accused of gross negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Lawsuit alleges harmful culture

The lawsuit alleged Countryman and Sinkovics created a culture that resulted in harm to numerous student-athletes and Brace’s death, and that University of the Cumberlands administration turned a blind-eye.

Countryman became head coach in 2018, and resigned this year. Sinkovics became assistant head coach in 2019. He is also no longer employed by the university. Brace joined the team in August 2018, following a 128-33 wrestling record in high school.

Former head coach Jordan Countryman

His high school made accommodations for his narcolepsy and ADHD, and he was promised similar accommodations for the college wresting team, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the coaches refused to honor Brace’s water and training breaks required by his medical condition. It stated that often when Brace requested a water break, the coaches would respond, “Do you think you are special and are allowed more water?”

The lawsuit also stated at least once, “Countryman required Grant to get down on all-fours, raise his head while Countryman placed a water bottle over his crotch and acted as though he was urinating Grant’s mouth in response to Grant’s request for water.”

Brace was also threatened by Sinkovics with running the “punishment hill” if he wanted more water during wrestling practice.

The lawsuit alleged other events that resulted in harming the student athletes.

Sinkovics was accused of causing an athlete to black out after running at a high speed and full incline on a treadmill for one hour as a punishment. He was also accused of attempting to trip an athlete while on a treadmill and then would hit his hands with barbell weights when he stabilized himself on the treadmill’s side rails, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit also stated a year before Brace’s death, an athlete fell during a hill practice and Sinkovics required him to keep running, even though he was in clear mental and physical distress. After seeking medical assistance from a trainer after practice, he was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a concussion, memory loss, slurred speech and an epileptic disorder.

University responds to allegations

The complaint was filed against the university, the Cumberland Foundation, University President Larry Cockrum, Cumberland Athletic Properties, Athletic Director Chris Kraftick and coaches Countryman and Sinkovics.

Cockrum was accused of negligence/gross negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, vicarious liability and university corporate negligence.

Kraftick was accused of negligence/gross negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

All of the defendants were accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress to his parents Kyle Brace and Jacqueline Brace, along with his sister Kaylee Wagnon, along with wrongful death.

“We are honored to represent the Brace family as they seek justice for the loss of their incredible son and brother,” Tyler Stewart, an attorney at Hare Wynn, said. “No parent or sibling should have to endure what they have experienced this last year.”

In a statement, the University of the Cumberlands said Brace’s death was a tragic loss for his family, his friends, the University community, and all who knew him.

“In the wake of this tragedy, the University has tried its best to be sympathetic and respectful to Grant’s family and to ensure that all of its athletic programs, including the wrestling program, were and are being operated in a safe manner,” it stated.

The statement also said the university questions several of the allegations in the complaint and “does not feel that the complaint is a fair reflection of its wrestling program.”