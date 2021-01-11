Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

Even while the House is racing to impeach President Trump before he leaves office, some Democrats are also moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues—Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks—for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week, smashing windows and breaking down doors in an orgy of violence that led to the deaths of five individuals, including a police officer.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski told the Yahoo News “Skullduggery” podcast today that he, along with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, will be introducing a resolution today to formally censure Brooks over his fiery remarks at last Wednesday’s rally, where he told thousands of Trump supporters it was time to start “taking names and kicking ass.”

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ark., speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally." (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

“I’m in no mood to move on,” said Malininowski. “If you have members of Congress who incited a mob against their fellow members, we’re going to get to the bottom of that and we’re going to make sure that they feel the stigma they deserve.”

Although Malinowski said he and his Democratic colleagues may go after other Republicans as well, the case against Brooks is a “very blatant, obvious case.” He added: “We have the video tape. We know exactly what he said.”

He said that Brooks’s behavior could also ultimately lead to his expulsion following a House Ethics Committee investigation. But “censure in the case of someone like Brooks is very easy” and, if passed, would require him to stand in the well of the House and listen to a formal reading of his condemnation by his House colleagues. “It’s a Scarlet Letter.”

A spokesman for Brooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Alabama congressman has been one of President Trump’s most vocal and loyal supporters in the House, leading the House group that formally filed objections to the certification of the Electoral College vote last week based on groundless claims of election fraud.

Representative Tom Malinowski, (D-NJ), speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

But it is Brooks’s incendiary remarks at the “Save America” rally last week that is the basis for Malinowski’s censure resolution. After exhorting the crowd, telling them “today is the day for patriots” to start “taking names and kicking ass,” Brooks went even further, invoking the spirit of American revolutionaries who “sacrificed their blood” and “sometimes their lives” on behalf of the country.

“Are you willing to do the same?” he then asked the crowd. “Louder, are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America! Louder! “Will you fight for America.”

You can listen to Brooks’s remarks here starting at 6:53

It was not long after that—and other remarks from President Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani who called for “trial by combat”—that thousands in the crowd, including some armed with weapons and zipties, began marching to the Capitol, overwhelming the police and storming into the building.

