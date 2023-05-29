Somber Memorial Day ceremony held at Los Angeles National Cemetery

Meryle Moroney, left, hugs her mother Ruth, as they visit the remains of her father Carl, who died in November 2022, on Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, in Los Angeles, CA. The Moroney's were married for more than 65 years. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles National Cemetery hosted its first public Memorial Day event since 2019, due to the pandemic. Family, friends and the community streamed through the rolling lawns with white gleaming headstones to honor loved ones.

Jack Knight, 85, who served four years in the Army, walked through Cemetery, in Los Angeles. Although he never served in war, Knight returns to the cemetery every Memorial Day, singing a song he wrote, "Hero in My Eyes," to visitors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The program also included remarks by Maj. Gen. Evan Dertian, the commander of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, music by the 300th Army Band and displays by Buffalo Soldier and Civil War reenactors.

Jack Knight, 85, who served four years in the Army, walks through Los Angeles National Cemetery, in Los Angeles, CA, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. Although he never served in war, Knight returns to the cemetery every Memorial Day, singing a song he wrote, "Hero in My Eyes," to visitors. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Mounted Buffalo Soldiers deliver the presentation of colors, before the start of a Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

A man wearing a flag-adorned sweater, stops to take a picture on Memorial Day, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

A flower atop a headstone on Memorial Day, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Virginia Morrow, from Long Beach, visits the remains of her husband of 48 years and retired Marine, Albert, on Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, May 29, 2023. Morrow says she has visited her husband at least 10 times, saying that, "He is so missed, I never thought I'd miss someone so much." (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

A young girl tries to fit her shirt over the top of a headstone on Memorial Day, at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, in Los Angeles. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.