Somber Memorial Day ceremony held at Los Angeles National Cemetery
The Los Angeles National Cemetery hosted its first public Memorial Day event since 2019, due to the pandemic. Family, friends and the community streamed through the rolling lawns with white gleaming headstones to honor loved ones.
Jack Knight, 85, who served four years in the Army, walked through Cemetery, in Los Angeles. Although he never served in war, Knight returns to the cemetery every Memorial Day, singing a song he wrote, "Hero in My Eyes," to visitors.
The program also included remarks by Maj. Gen. Evan Dertian, the commander of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, music by the 300th Army Band and displays by Buffalo Soldier and Civil War reenactors.