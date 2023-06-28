Somali Heritage Festival set to rock Lethbridge

From the east of Africa to the south of Canada, newcomers to Lethbridge face many struggles but a familiar festival aims to ease them into their new home.

The Somali community in Lethbridge is small but growing as families move here from towns like Brooks or even straight from Somalia itself.

President of the Somali Community of Lethbridge, Abdihakim (Hakim) Abdulle, says the upcoming festival is the first of its kind in the city.

He says the event is unlikely to be grand, though it will still manage showcase the best Somalia has to offer.

“This is the first one, I don’t know how good it’s going to be and we don’t have that much finance,” said Abdulle.

Even so, he says the free festival is not meant to raise funds for his organization, as it is solely designed to be a fun night out for all visitors to reminisce on their history.

“It’s not a fundraiser, most of the people come from the refugee (camps) … we don’t want to put pressure on the people,” said Abdulle.

He says the festival will come after Canada Day, with the plan to celebrate both nations as they share a mutual holiday.

“Canada gets Independence Day July 1 and Somalia gets Independence Day July 1 too, it’s liked combined,” said Abdulle.

He also says the plan is to help newcomers to Canada by offering a taste of their home nation.

“We want to play our traditional music,” said Abdulle. “… Like how our grandad used to play, used to dance.”

Abdulle has been in Canada since 2011, but he says he still understands the complete culture shock faced by many newcomers to our nation.

“When they come here, they get culture shock and we’re trying to help them, to make (their life easier),” said Abdulle.

He says basic things, like trusting police officers, differ dramatically from the normal mentality in Somalia.

“Back home, people (hid from) the police, but here, police are saving people,” said Abdulle.

He says many people come to Canada and don’t want to involve the police, so his organization helps them understand that it is okay to call the police if needed.

Furthermore, he says education is treated in a vastly different way in Canada than it is back in his nation of origin.

He says a student is typically placed into a grade level based on their age in Canada, but in Somalia age does not matter, it only matters what level the student performs at.

He says, although Canada is a peaceful country, it can still be difficult for people to adapt because nothing is the same as they once knew.

“The weather, the work, the language, everything,” said Abdulle. “… Back home they don’t have summer, winter, the time never changes.”

The festival will showcase traditional Somalian food, drinks, dancing and music.

The event is set to be held on July 2 at the Multicultural Centre from 4p.m. until around midnight.

Justin Sibbet, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald