Solvents Market Revenue to Cross USD 45.2 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 3.4% | Transparency Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to Transparency Market Research, the global solvents market stood at USD 32.3 billion in 2021 and the global market is projected to reach USD 45.2 billion in 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.42% between 2021 and 2031, where the global solvents market was valued at USD 31.3 billion in 2020.
Due to the gain in the on-demand product and services attributed to the personalized demands of the clients, consumers, and their partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in the manufacturers gaining cognizance of their issues and in the improvement of the services apart from making product developments.
Get Sample PDF Copy of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1594
Market Snapshot:
Market Revenue
USD 31.3 billion in 2021
Estimated Value
USD 45.2 billion by 2031
Growth Rate - CAGR
3.42%
Forecast Period
2021-2031
No. of Pages
217 Pages
Market Segmentation
By Product Type and Application
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Format
Electronic (PDF) + Excel
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the solvents market was negatively impacted due to the disturbance in the supply chain where the market is largely dependent on the growth in aircraft manufacturing, automotive, and construction as solvents that are reportedly used in paints & coatings applications in these respective sectors.
China is considered to have the largest market for manufacturing and construction in the world. But due to strict lockdowns all over the world, across borders or in the states, the demand for paints & coatings has declined also hitting the demand in the solvents market in the first quarter of the year.
Chemical-based solvents have affected human health in various ways. These solvents not only affect the human beings but also environment and the animals as well. Workers working regularly in factories have to deal with several health issues due to their prolonged exposure to these substances.
The market is henceforth experiencing rapid growth in the approaching economies, where the advanced technologies and their latest equipment are thus driving the demand for upgraded products in both developed and developing countries.
Currently, according to the latest reports by TMR, Asia Pacific is accounted for a major share of the solvent market. In terms of both value and income. This, thus, owes and raises the demand for solvents present in agricultural chemicals, cosmetics & personal care in this region leading to more accelerated urbanization and change in lifestyle thus driving the growth of solvents in this region.
Key Takeaways of Market Report
By application, paints & coatings accounted for over 30% of the solvents market revenue in 2022
Chemical-based solvents affecting the health of humans, and environmental species, prompting a shift towards eco-friendlier alternatives
Due to the upgradation in the products, the solvents market is thus experiencing rapid growth.
Asia Pacific, to be considered as the largest market share in solvents during the forecast period, consisting of more than 40% of the global markets.
Request for Customization of this Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1594
Global Solvents Market: Growth Drivers
The rapid flourishment of the paints & coatings market is one of the dominant drivers of the growth in the solvents market.
In the construction industry, these solvents are majorly used as carriers for surface coatings, paints, etc.
The growing demand for the solvents is thus expected to boost the growth of the market, where the properties such as durability, and cost-effectiveness, have approved this product.
Lastly, the increase in demand is due to the accelerated growth in the construction industry thus soaring the infrastructural development in various countries in the Asia Pacific.
Global Solvents Market: Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific is regarded for more than 40% of the global solvents market, where the demand for solvents is anticipated to increase leading to heavy industrialization and a rising population.
Europe is considered to have the second-largest share in terms of demand in the solvents market, followed by North America.
Global Solvents Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players in the global solvents market are-
BASF SE
Strategies-
Engagement in the manufacturing and selling of a wide range of chemicals and intermediate solutions.
Focuses on new product launches, enlargement, and arrangement so that they can remain competitive in the solvents market.
Developments-
The company offers various products like chemicals, plastics, functional solutions, crude oil, etc.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Strategies-
Focuses mainly on the downstream business segment as it has a strong- revenue-generating segment with a high return on investment.
Focuses on the development and new product launches.
Developments-
Vertically unified and active in both upstream and downstream activities in the oil & gas industry.
The important factors for future growth are a well-established distribution network and its brand value.
Buy this Premium Research Report (217 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1594<>
Solvents Market Segmentation
Product Type
Alcohol-based solvents
Hydrocarbon solvents
Ketone-based solvents
Ester solvents
Chlorinated solvents
Other solvents (Bio-solvents and glycol)
Application
Paints & Coatings
Printing Inks
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics and adhesives
Others (cleaning and de-icing)
Stay Updated with Latest Chemicals And Materials Industry Research Reports:
Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market Growth, Analysis & Overview 2021-2031
Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Size, Share 2021-2031
Wound Care and Medical Device Coatings Market Share, Trends, Outlook 2018-2026
Automotive Oil & Air Filters Market Size, Share, & Forecast, 2021-2031
Pine-derived Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, Overview, 2018-2026
Solid Acrylic Resins Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends 2021-2031
Organic Fertilizers Market Size, Share Industry Report 2017-2025
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745630/Solvents-Market-Revenue-to-Cross-USD-452-Bn-by-2031-with-CAGR-of-34-Transparency-Market-Research