How to solve a problem like the Women’s Six Nations

Ireland were the latest side to be thrashed by England when the two nations met in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

England in this Women’s Six Nations give off a similar vibe to Max Verstappen in Formula One. You can appreciate what they are doing is hugely impressive and recognise the quality of their performance, while also feeling slightly disengaged given the lack of genuine competition.

England, one step away from a sixth consecutive Six Nations title and on a run of 28 straight victories in the competition, are not at fault for this discussion, as Brian Moore points out in his column this week. But as the England-France duopoly of this championship will continue no matter who wins in Bordeaux this weekend – Ireland were the last team outside that pair to lift the trophy and that was back in 2013 – the lack of jeopardy presents a major problem.

So what is the solution? Here are proposals from Telegraph Sport’s experts.

Break away from men’s structure

There is no simple solution but what is clear is that the women’s game should not be constricted by simply mimicking the structure of the men’s game. There has been a rush to create a British and Irish Lions team before the issues facing the Six Nations have been addressed. The men’s game is less flexible because of the commercial realities, but why should the women’s game revolve around the Six Nations? If it is not working then why not explore expanding the tournament to include other European nations, such as Spain and the Netherlands, and bring in New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

The men’s Six Nations has become a closed shop but that does not mean the women’s has to be too, and this would add a new dimension on the pitch – and off it for travelling fans. As it stands, fans and sponsors will be turned off by a series of mis-matches.

Yes, World Rugby last year launched its three-tier WXV competition, which is aimed at giving countries more regular Test matches, but it has not cut through with supporters. The women’s game needs to rethink that structure – start with a blank sheet of paper – and build a better narrative.

Incorporate Celtic teams in English top flight

It often feels as though the Red Roses must embarrass rival unions into providing the infrastructure and investment that will allow their national teams to catch up. Scott Bemand, the former England assistant coach who returned to Twickenham last weekend as Ireland’s head honcho, chose the term “market leaders” to describe John Mitchell’s charges. That felt appropriate. Financial commitment as well as technical and tactical nous will be required to close the gap.

There have been hints of progress. Wales enjoyed some success last year and Scotland have impressed this season. France possess plenty of talent, too. Their under-20s thrashed England 74-0 on Saturday night in Rouen.

Patience is important, as frustrated as many feel with how England’s seniors are improving more quickly than others and therefore widening the void. And, even though the women’s game should feel no obligation to lean on the men’s traditional competition structures, it was encouraging to hear that EPCR are keen to deliver a Women’s Champions Cup by 2026.

There are now plenty of players from Celtic nations at Premiership Women’s Rugby clubs. Could their development be accelerated if the league relaxed their limits on squad members that do not qualify to represent England? Thinking further outside the box, would there be scope for PWR to incorporate a Jaguares-style franchise or two, separate to Celtic Challenge contestants, where a team funded by the Irish, Scottish or Welsh unions could build cohesion for their national set-up?

English powerbrokers may argue that it is not in their interests to invite such an organisation into their own domestic competition. But neither is it in their interests for Six Nations blow-outs to continue because, surely, interest will wane eventually. Then, attracting fans to Twickenham for women’s Tests will become more difficult.

Combine the men’s and women’s tables

England should not be blamed for putting their best foot forward against teams who are not at their level, but this year’s competition really needs to be a line in the sand. Six Nations must take ownership of their women’s competition or risk stunting its commercial growth.

It was encouraging to see the British and Irish Lions announce a £3 million grant to the four home nations last week ahead of an inaugural women’s tour to New Zealand in 2027. But it is delusional to think this sort of money will level the playing field when split four ways.

Money in the women’s game is often treated like state secrets but if the female championship is to develop, there needs to be a base level of transparency. Each union must be required to invest a minimum amount annually into their women’s programmes to guarantee their place in the competition. So-called ‘minimum standards’ in rugby are hardly new – there are hundreds in place in PWR and other organised competitions across the sport. Only by ring-fencing money for their women’s programmes, which unions can spend however they see fit, can the journey to a level playing field properly begin. England have set the bar and the Six Nations must demand that every union ups their game.

A quirkier solution would be to bring the men’s and women’s championships together, combining the final table standings from the two tournaments to crown one nation as the outright winner. Both competitions would take place in their usual slots for the ease of viewership – the later spring window for the women’s has been a revelation – with a final table at the end. That would encourage unions not to make the women’s game an afterthought.

Make the Celtic Challenge fully professional

Unless there is substantial investment from the Irish, Welsh and Scottish unions into women’s rugby then it becomes hard to see a different outcome. The recent introduction of professional contracts has been a start, and how can you not take heart from results like Scotland winning in Italy for the first time in 25 years? But when you consider the salaries on offer to England’s players, rising to just shy of £50,000 next year for the Rugby World Cup, this is not a fair fight.

The solution may actually have already arrived. The launch of the Celtic Challenge last year, the women’s cross-border competition between Ireland, Scotland and Wales, is designed to be a stepping stone from age-grade to senior rugby and has been received positively. The benefits of running a professional wing of that tournament feel enormous, given that Irish, Scottish and Welsh players are currently going to Premiership Women’s Rugby for the same opportunities rather than playing at home.

It needs a big financial backer and to be kept small – six teams take part in the current Celtic Challenge – so that talent and resources are not spread too thin. But it feels like the next logical step to ultimately improve each national side by giving them professional resources at club level to improve.

And then, you have to wait. Because to get to a level where those other countries can then be competitive with England, and to an extent France, is going to take some time.

Change the tournament format

Even tweaks to the format might be futile, but any way to level the playing field and increase the jeopardy – without being too complicated – should be explored.

To that end, I would advocate seedings based on this year’s standings and two pools of three, which would split England and France. Countries would play the other two teams in their pool home and away, giving a greater chance of improvement and home advantage against one of the two big guns.

Then, at the end of the home-and-away round robin, the team that finishes top of one pool would play the winners of the other in a final for the trophy, second would face second for the bowl and third against third for the plate. All teams would be playing for something tangible, even if they finished bottom of their pool.

The three matches could all be staged on the same ground on the same day – as the effective second tier of the men’s Six Nations, the Rugby Europe Championship, did this year – to create a festival of women’s rugby; statement viewing in the annual calendar.