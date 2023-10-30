Can you solve it? Forget Wordle, here’s Worzle

Photograph: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Happy birthday Wordle, two years old this month!

Reader Alf Smith, a retired software engineer from Herefordshire, has devised what he calls “Worzle”, a portmanteau of Wordle + puzzle. You are shown a solved game of Wordle, with some letters hidden, and must fill in the missing letters.

Below are three examples: easy, medium and hard.

Remember: each line must be a word. Green means right letter right space, yellow is right letter wrong space, and grey is wrong letter. (Although if a letter is grey, that letter could still appear in the word so long as that letter also appears in as many coloured squares as the number of times it appears in the word.)

Easy

Medium

Hard

I’ll be back at 5pm UK with the answers.

PLEASE NO SPOILERS. Please discuss your favourite Wordle memories, or suggest what sort of game might go by the name of ‘Workle’, ‘Worble’ or ‘Wormle’

I set a puzzle here every two weeks on a Monday. I’m always on the look-out for great puzzles. If you would like to suggest one, email me.