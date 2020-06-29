Can you solve it? The broken vase

Photograph: Juzant/Getty Images

My puzzle book So You Think You’ve Got Problems is out in paperback this week. Here are three problems from it. The first is about a vase, the second is about a leg, and third is about a set of keys.

1. With two straight line cuts, divide the vase into three pieces that can be reassembled to form a square.

2. Which single word can be placed in each of the eight marked spaces to make eight meaningful sentences?

_ I kicked him in the leg yesterday.

I _ kicked him in the leg yesterday.

I kicked _ him in the leg yesterday.

I kicked him _ in the leg yesterday.

I kicked him in _ the leg yesterday.

I kicked him in the _ leg yesterday.

I kicked him in the leg _ yesterday.

I kicked him in the leg yesterday _.

3. The three directors of a bank are deeply suspicious of one another, and agree a system of locks and keys for the bank’s safe, such that:

No single director can open the safe alone.

Any two directors can open the safe by pooling their keys.

What is the smallest number of locks and keys they need to open the safe, and how do they distribute them?

