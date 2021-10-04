Can you solve it? Another game of brutal genius from South Korea

Today’s three challenges are from Han Dongkyu, a talented young puzzle designer from South Korea. The first two will warm you up for the third, which is probably the most stunning example of a dissection puzzle I have ever seen. Prepare to be awed – and have your brain twisted inside out.

1. Librarian’s Nightmare Part I

Divide the shape below, which looks like an open book, into two identical pieces. (In other words, if the shape was made of paper, how do you cut it so that you get two identical pieces with no extra material left over. Pieces may be flipped over.)

Now divide the shape into three identical pieces.

2. Librarian’s Nightmare Part II

Divide the following shape (the book and the hands) into two identical pieces. Again, the pieces may be flipped over.

These first two were variations on puzzles you may have seen before. The next one takes the genre to the next level. It’s an extremely ingenious take on castling in chess. Marvel at its humour and elegance – and best of luck!

3. Castling

Cut the first shape below into two pieces, in such a way that they can be rearranged to make the second shape. The pieces can be flipped.

Isn’t it brilliant? So clever.

If you would like to print out a copy of these puzzles, on which to draw the cuts, this link is to a pdf. The pdf also contains some hints on how to solve them.

Han Dongkyu is a student at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, majoring in Computer Science & Engineering. His website is queuedlab.com

