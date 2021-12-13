Solutions 30: Pascale Mourvillier joins the Supervisory Board

Pascale Mourvillier, an expert in Corporate Reporting, a Director of the SFAF (The French Society of Financial Analysts) and a member of the Executive Committee of EFFAS (The European Federation of Financial Analysts Societies), joins the Supervisory Board of Solutions 30 and its Audit Committee.

Solutions 30’s Supervisory Board has co-opted Pascale Mourvillier as a member, replacing Paul Raguin, 80, who has chosen to retire.

Pascale Mourvillier, who will also join the Audit Committee, brings her auditing and financial expertise to the Supervisory Board. Pascale began her career in auditing at Arthur Andersen. She then specialized in IFRS at the Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes (CNCC - National Company of Auditors) and worked as a technical advisor at Acteo. In 2005, she joined Suez as head of the IFRS expertise division and for 10 years she helped the group carry out many strategic transactions. Since 2014, she serves as an independent financial reporting consultant for many mid-caps and large corporations. She has been a member of the SFAF Accounting Commission since 2004 and a Director of the SFAF since the end of 2018.

The Supervisory Board would like to extend its thanks to Paul Raguin for his service and is pleased to welcome Pascale Mourvillier who declared: “I am very excited to join Solutions 30’s Supervisory Board. As a new chapter opens in the Group's growth strategy, I look forward to putting my auditing and corporate reporting skills at the service of Solutions 30’s shareholders and all its stakeholders to strengthen the company’s fundamentals and contribute to its sustained development.”

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

Investor Relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:

Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:

Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

