Solutions 30 confirms it is currently preparing a proposal to acquire Scopelec's assets

Solutions 30 confirms the Group submitted in early November a first offer to acquire part of Scopelec’s assets and is currently working on a new and improved proposal.

Solutions 30 intends to propose a solid and sustainable solution. Solutions 30 Group is already well established in many regions of France through a dense network with many contracts in both the telecom segment and activities driving growth, such as renewable energies and charging stations for electric vehicles. As such, the acquisition of part of Scopelec's assets would consolidate the Group' s development plan and would offer new opportunities for Scopelec's employees.

Solutions 30's offer is designed to be combined with those of other bidders.

The proposed improved offer will be subject to the approval of the Lyon Commercial Court, which will designate the buyer(s) and, as applicable, to the clearance of the French Competition Authority.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

