Solution Tree Press Announces Two New Bestsellers

Bloomington, Ind., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two new titles have achieved bestseller status at Solution Tree Press. They are Behavior Solutions: Teaching Academic and Social Skills Through RTI at Work™ by John Hannigan, Jessica Djabrayan Hannigan, Mike Mattos, and Austin Buffum and Embedded Formative Assessment, Second Edition, by Dylan Wiliam.





With Behavior Solutions, the authors provide a user-friendly resource that outlines how to utilize the PLC at Work® and RTI at Work processes to create a three-tiered system of supports that is collaborative, research-based, and practical.





“Behavior Solutions is the book that blends behavior and social skills into the RTI process,” said Benjamin Kitslaar, principal of West Side Elementary School in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. “It is supported with strong research and is a resource that you can take to your team and begin to take action with them instantly.”





Embedded Formative Assessment, Second Edition, offers everything that made the first edition a bestseller and also includes new research, insights, and examples, as well as updated classroom formative assessment strategies and techniques teachers can implement immediately.





Eileen Depka, author of Using Formative Assessment in the RTI Framework, had this to say about Embedded Formative Assessment, Second Edition: “Wiliam provides an excellent balance between research and practice. His examples and implementation recommendations provide a clear path to successful classroom experiences.”





Behavior Solutions and Embedded Formative Assessment, Second Edition, are available to order at SolutionTree.com.







About the Authors





Dylan Wiliam, PhD, works with educators in North America, the United Kingdom, and many other countries to develop effective, research-based formative assessment practices.





John Hannigan, EdD, is an author and speaker who has served in education for over 20 years as a teacher, instructional coach, principal, and county office leadership coach. His expertise includes RTI at Work, PLC at Work, MTSS, PBIS, restorative practices, social-emotional learning, and more.

Jessica Djabrayan Hannigan, EdD, works with US schools and districts to design and implement effective social-emotional and behavioral systems. Her expertise includes RTI, PLCs, MTSS, PBIS, restorative practices, social-emotional learning, and more.





Mike Mattos is an internationally recognized author, presenter, and practitioner who specializes in uniting teachers, administrators, and support staff to transform schools by implementing response to intervention and professional learning communities.





Austin Buffum, EdD, has more than 45 years of experience in public schools. His many roles include serving as former senior deputy superintendent of the Capistrano Unified School District in California.







About Solution Tree

For over 20 years, Solution Tree (https://www.solutiontree.com) has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 50,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 4,260 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams, an online tool that facilitates the work of teachers and educators participating in professional learning communities. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

