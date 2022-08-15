Soluna Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Soluna Holdings, Inc.
·10 min read
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
Soluna Holdings, Inc.

ALBANY, NY, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced the release of its second quarter results.

Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, Inc., said, “Despite the decline in the BTC price, our second quarter results represent significant year-over-year growth as the team continues to execute on our long-term plan. Soluna’s business was constructed with a focus on ultra-low energy cost assets, and that focus has enabled growth even in challenging times. We remain committed to investing through the current market cycle.”

Management’s presentation with the discussion of results including July flash financials will be released after the close on Wednesday, August 17th.

Key Summary Highlights:

  • BTC equivalent mined in the second quarter increased 7.5x year-over-year and 18.3% sequentially.

  • Hashrate increased 38.8x year-over-year and 25.0% sequentially.

  • Revenue for the six months ending June 30th, 2022 increased 6.8x over the prior year to $18.0 million.

  • Revenue in the second quarter decreased only 6.3% from the prior quarter to $8.7 million despite a 21.3% decline in average BTC prices ($41k in Q1 down to $33k in Q2).

  • Cash contribution margins excluding one-time events increased 4.0x year-over-year and only decreased 3.9% in the second quarter to $5.0 million despite BTC declines. - Focus on monetizing low-cost, curtailed energy demonstrates resilience.

  • Adjusted Site-level EBITDA for the three months ending June 30th, 2022 increased 2.9x to $2.9 million from $1.0 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted Site-level EBITDA in the second quarter decreased 13.4% from the first quarter as a result of declining BTC prices and an increase in operating costs as the business scales to support its growing pipeline.

Revenue & Contribution Margin Summary:

*all numbers below exclude legacy hosting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in 000s, Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Actual 

 

 

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

FY 21

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Revenue

$995

$1,657

$2,368

$7,990

$13,010

$9,264

$8,676

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Contribution Margin

$744

$1,261

$1,703

$5,179

$8,888

$5,206

$5,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Revenue

$3,980

$6,628

$9,472

$31,960

$13,010

$37,056

$34,704

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Contribution Margin

$2,976

$5,044

$6,812

$20,716

$8,888

$20,824

$20,019

Business Outlook:

The Soluna team continues to execute on its long-term vision to use batchable computing as a catalyst for renewable energy. In the second quarter, Soluna completed the ramp of project Sophie and continued development of the Dorothy project which we expect to begin energizing in early Q4. While the price of Bitcoin declined significantly over the quarter, we saw a marked increase in interest and commitment to computing as a solution to curtailed energy from renewable independent power producers (“IPPs”). Over the course of the second quarter, our long-term pipeline of opportunities grew to nearly 2GW, and we see multiple opportunities for our next 50-150 MWs of data center projects. As a result of the increasing adoption of our solution to curtailed energy, we believe now is the time to continue to invest to drive long-term investor returns. While markets may be volatile, we believe investing through the cycle is the best way to drive long-term investor results.

During the quarter, the volatility of bitcoin presented a significant challenge to our industry resulting in a 6.3% decline in dollar denominated revenue for our business. We built Soluna from inception with a strategic focus on energy costs, so while the decline in BTC price has a significant impact on our business we believe we are better positioned than many of our peers.

Our focus on sites with the ability to operate between $25-$27 per MWh means that when other miners are forced to unplug we are able to continue mining. As a result, despite the decline in BTC prices, we increased BTC equivalent mined by 18% in the second quarter, and we remain committed to investing through the cycle.

Discussion of Results:

Bitcoin Equivalent Mined

Bitcoin

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

BTC Equivalent Mined

22

36

74

153

226

267

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

10.3x

7.5x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

62.3%

108.6%

106.1%

47.3%

18.3%


  • Continued growth in BTC equivalent mined despite BTC price declines demonstrates the resiliency of Soluna’s business model in volatile markets.

  • BTC equivalent mined in the second quarter increased 7.5x year-over-year and 18.3% sequentially.

  • Over the second quarter Soluna worked to optimize miner configurations and replace older machines with higher performance miners and take advantage of dislocations in the crypto mining equipment market.

Consolidated Average Proprietary Hashrate

PH/s

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Average Hashrate

0

21

69

429

666

833

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

--

38.8x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

--

222.5%

518.5%

55.5%

25.0%

  • Hashrate continued to scale as Soluna continued the ramp up of Sophie.

  • Hashrate increased 38.8x year-over-year and 25.0% sequentially.

  • Peak hashrate well in excess of 1 EH / s.

Consolidated Revenue

($ in 000s) 

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Revenue

 

995

1,657

2,368

7,990

9,264

8,676

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

9.3x

5.2x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

66.5%

42.9%

237.4%

15.9%

-6.3%

  • Rapid growth demonstrates Soluna’s ability to scale.

  • Second quarter revenue increased 5.2x year-over-year.

  • Revenue only decreased 6.3% sequentially despite average BTC prices over the quarter decreasing 21.3%.

  • Increased curtailment and outages at Marie accounted for ~$0.6mm in the revenue lost in Q2.

      -  Largely seasonal, related to increased temperatures and resulting energy usage in summer months

Consolidated Adj. Cash Contribution Margin Excl. One-time Events

($ in 000s) 

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Adj. Cash Contribution Margin

744

1,261

1,703

5,179

5,206

5,005

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

7.0x

4.0x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

69.5%

35.0%

204.1%

0.5%

-3.9%


  • Second quarter Adjusted Cash Contribution Margin excluding one-time events increased 4.0x year-over-year.

  • Sequential decline of 3.9% despite 21.3% decline in BTC Price.

  • 55.3% Prop mining contribution margins and 17.3% hosting margins excluding legacy hosting.*

  • Sophie continues to perform exceptionally in a challenging BTC environment and remained at its 84% uptime for lower rate cards.

* Marie excludes pass-through revenue and expenses from Legacy Hosting customers. Electricity/Direct Costs reduced by Marie “Prepaid Lease Cost” August 2021 onward. For details on legacy hosting, see appendix.

Site Level Adj. EBITDA

($ in 000s) 

 

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Project Level Adj. EBITDA

693

1,006

1,336

4,393

3,354

2,906

YoY Growth (x)

 

--

--

--

--

4.8x

2.9x

QoQ Growth (%)

 

--

45.2%

32.8%

228.8%

-23.7%

-13.4%

  • Second quarter Site Level Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.9x year-over-year

  • Sequential decline of 13.4% despite 21.3% decline in BTC Price

  • Increased overhead and SG&A costs to support long-term pipeline growth which reached nearly 2GW in the quarter

About Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing-intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release with respect to the progress of Soluna’s development pipeline and the  ability to scale the Dorothy project to assist partner organizations constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (1) those risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other  reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Chris Gandolfo
Financial Reporting Manager
Soluna Holdings
christopher@soluna.io
518 218 2565

Investor Relations
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
SLNH@mzgroup.us
561 489 5315

Reconciliation from Cost of Cryptocurrency Revenue to Adjusted Cost of Revenue (Non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in 000s) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022

Cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

$8,676

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP):

 

 

Electricity/Direct costs*

 

3,405

Overhead costs

 

6,705

Total cost of cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

$10,109

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

5,538

Project Equipment Repairs

 

0

Non-recurring overhead expenses

 

0

Adjusted Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue 1**

 

$4,571

 

 

 

less Legacy Hosting Cost of Revenue

 

0

less Prepaid Lease Cost

 

244

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue 2**

 

$4,327

 

 

 

*Includes Hosting costs

 

 

**Excluding Depreciation and R&D Expenses

 

 


Reconcilation from Revenue and Cost of Revenue to Contribution Margin & Cash Contribution Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in 000s) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022

Cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

$8,676

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

10,109

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

5,538

Project Equipment Repairs

 

0

 

 

 

Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP)*

 

$4,105

 

 

 

plus Prepaid Lease Cost

 

244

plus Legacy Hosting Contribution Margin

 

0

plus Non-recurring overhead expenses (Management Estimate)

 

0

 

 

 

Cash Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP)*

 

$4,349

 

 

 

plus One Time Events & Projects Adjustment

 

656

 

 

 

Cash Contribution Margin (Non-GAAP) excluding One Time Events

 

$5,005

*Excludes R&D Expense, SG&A Expenses

 

 

 

 

 


Reconciliation from Revenue and Cost of Revenue to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

 

($ in 000s) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022

Cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

$8,676

 

 

 

Cost of cryptocurrency revenue (GAAP)

 

10,109

 

 

 

plus Total Depreciation  and Amortization (GAAP)

 

7,914

less Non-site Related Depreciation and Amortization

 

2,376

 

 

 

plus Project Equipment Repairs

 

0

plus Prepaid Lease Cost

 

244

plus Legacy Hosting Contribution Margin

 

0

plus One Time Projects & Events Adjustment

 

656

 

 

 

less Total SG&A (GAAP)

 

7,249

plus Non-site Related SG&A

 

4,849

plus One-time SG&A Expenses

 

0

plus SCI Non-Cash Stock Expenses

 

302

Site-level Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$2,906

 

 

 

plus Non-site Related Depreciation and Amortization

 

2,376

less Non-site Related G&A

 

4,849

less Prepaid Lease Cost

 

244

less One Time Projects & Events Adjustment

 

656

plus SHI Non-Cash Stock Expenses

 

762

SHI Adjusted EBITDA 

 

$296




Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.