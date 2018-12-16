Solsma, Morningside beat Benedictine for first NAIA title Benedictine quarterback Shaefer Schuetz (9) throws a pass as he is pressured by Morningside defensive lineman Alex Paulson, back left, during the first half of an NAIA Championship college football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA, Fla. (AP) -- Trent Solsma threw four touchdown passes, including an 16-yard scoring strike to Connor Niles with 1:29 to play, to help Morningside beat Benedictine 35-28 on Saturday night at Daytona Stadium for its first NAIA championship.

Solsma, the NAIA player of the year, was 19-of-36 passing for 292 yards with two interceptions. Niles, whose 25-yard TD catch gave the Mustangs a 34-28 win over Saint Francis in the semifinals, finished with seven receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Arnijae Ponder had 134 yards rushing and a score on 30 carries for top-ranked Morningside (15-0).

Jacob Boyd broke up a pass by Solsma on fourth-and-14 to set up a 10-play, 62-yard drive capped by Frank Trent's 1-yard touchdown run and Shaefer Schuetz hit Alex Blake for the 2-point conversion to make it 28-all with 5:49 to play. The Mustangs went three-and-out on their next possession but the defense held on Benedictine's ensuing drive. Punter Jacob Young couldn't handle a low snap and Morningside's Alex Paulson covered a short punt at the 18. Three plays later, Solsma hit Niles for the winner.

Marquis Stewart had 27 carries for 168 yards and a score for No. 7 Benedictine (13-2).