Ole Gunnar Solskjær hopes Paul Pogba will sign new Manchester United deal

Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is hopeful Paul Pogba will sign a new contract despite the midfielder previously stating there was doubt regarding his future at Manchester United.

The former Juventus player has impressed since football’s return last month, having not featured for United since Boxing Day and failed to start since September because of injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Related: 'I have a lot more to give' – Matic signs Manchester United deal until 2023

Solskjær has recently secured the midfielders Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay on fresh deals and was asked whether Pogba could be next. His terms expire in a year and the club have an option to trigger a further season.

“Hopefully we can do something,” the manager said. “I know that since Paul’s come back he’s looking better and better. He’s enjoying his football and let’s see where it takes us.

“I can’t comment on [any] discussion between player and the club but of course we want to keep the best players around the club.

“We want to build a squad for the future and Scott and Nemanja are [of] a similar [status] but at different stages in their careers. One at the start, one really experienced one. We also need players in the mid-range group.”

After August’s 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford, Pogba said that “this question mark remains” over his future, having said earlier in the summer that it could be time for him to seek a new challenge.

United host Aston Villa on Thursday and Solskjær, who has been linked with Jack Grealish, would not be drawn regarding whether a creative player such as Villa’s captain was a priority in the next transfer window. “I don’t think this is the place for me to discuss our priorities,” he said. “We’ve been linked with many good players and every individual linked with Man United looks at it as a compliment. There’s no need for me to discuss [which areas] we’re going to try and strengthen.”

Story continues

Related: Marcus Rashford 'blessed' to be fit again and lauds 'fantastic' Mason Greenwood

Solskjær said there had to be realism regarding the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market and that he is careful when he discusses transfers with Ed Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman. “The whole world has changed both financially and the perception we’ve got on values, so every time I put the case in front of Ed I think it’s a sensible one and a realistic one.

“I’ve proven to the club I’ve always got the club in the front of my mind and the best for the club. I don’t think short term or personally this would fit me for a short space of time. I always think long term and try to make good deals. I’m always quite careful with money, personal money as well.”