Solotech Reaffirms Its Position as the Leading Canadian Partner for Professional AV Services and Solutions with the Acquisition of CBCI Telecom

A strong IT expertise that propels Solotech's service offering

MONTREAL, May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of its growth strategy, Solotech is pleased to announce today the acquisition of CBCI Telecom Canada Inc. (CBCI). The company headquartered in Montreal has been established for over 30 years across Canada. CBCI is a Canadian leader in providing the most comprehensive audiovisual and video conferencing solutions. Cisco, Microsoft Teams and Logitech solutions are part of its service offering, including personalized cloud services and video conferencing interconnection. CBCI has advanced expertise in audiovisual and unified communications services and solutions for companies in various business sectors, for health and education sectors, as well as for provincial and federal government agencies. This strategic acquisition is an important addition for Solotech, particularly in terms of expertise and geographic footprint as it will expand its presence in Quebec and Ontario, in addition to a new presence in Western Canada and shortly in the Maritimes.

Solotech - CBCI (CNW Group/Solotech Inc.)

"Solotech is very proud to join forces with this company renowned for the quality of its technological solutions and services. This transaction aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and confirms our position as the number one Canadian leader in sales and integration of audiovisual systems. CBCI's portfolio of services and cutting-edge IT expertise enhance, among other things, our collaboration technology offering including cloud computing, particularly in the corporate, government and educational segments in which we operate. We are delighted that Solotech's seasoned team is growing", explains Martin Tremblay, President and CEO of Solotech.

"CBCI's reputation is well established: it's led by a strong team of experts who serve an impressive client base. This is a staple synergy due to the complementarity of the services of our companies. Unified communications and collaboration technology is a sector of great needs and we are better equipped than ever to continue to meet them. In addition, CBCI's information technology expertise complements Solotech's service offering very well in the corporate market. That way, we mutually gain proximity and specialization and improve our agility in an industry where the demand is strong. I am pleased to welcome Denis Dumouchel, a prominent industry leader, and his entire team to Solotech", adds Philip Giffard, President Global, Sales and Systems Integration, Solotech.

"The culture of Solotech and CBCI is based on a philosophy where collaboration and innovation play a central role and are reflected in the quality of services. It felt just right to join our two organizations in order to enrich the services and solutions offering for our clients, but also to provide greater opportunities for all CBCI employees who benefit from Solotech's positioning as a Canadian leader. I look forward to working closely with Philip Giffard and his team", mentions Denis Dumouchel, President of CBCI.

This acquisition, which highlights a successful model based on a diversified, dynamic and accessible technological offering, is deployed with the full support of Solotech shareholders: Claridge, Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec. "Once again, we are pleased to help propel Solotech's expansion. Alongside our partners of the financial ecosystem, we fully play our role which is to support a leading player in the entertainment and AV/IT systems integration industry by providing flexibility and the tools to become a key player, locally and beyond borders", adds Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

About Solotech

Founded over 40 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 15 strategic locations in Canada, the United States and in the United Kingdom. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions & services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs 1,550 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City and Saguenay. Find out more at www.solotech.com.

About CBCI

For more than 30 years, the Montreal-based company has been at the forefront of videoconferencing implementation across the country. As an industry leader in Canada, CBCI has developed expertise in providing visual communication equipment and services to corporate, health, legal, education and federal/provincial government sectors. CBCI provides solutions in collaboration with over 40 technology partners.

SOURCE Solotech Inc.

