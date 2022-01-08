Sologenic: Almost 50% of XRP Circulating Supply Participated in SOLO Airdrop Through Top 30 Exchanges

Sologenic Development Foundation
·2 min read

More than 30 top centralized exchanges supporting that including, Binance, Okex, Houbi, Bithumb, Upbit, Bybit, Bitpanda, Uphold

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sologenic team reported a great amount of participation and exchange support for the airdrop with almost 340,000 Trustlines established to the Sologenic’s gateway on the XRP Ledger, and more than 30 top centralized exchanges supporting that including, Binance, Okex, Houbi, Bithumb, Upbit, Bybit, Bitpanda, Uphold and more.

The snapshot was successfully completed at block number “68552402” at 8:00:01 pm UTC on December 24th, 2021 according to the schedule announced.

According to the official report, the total holdings that successfully participated in the SOLO Airdrop were 22,439,948,543.12 XRP, and 80,512,388.19228289 SOLO. Considering that the total Circulating Supply of XRP is 45,577,198,013, the holdings participating correspond to almost half of the XRP circulating supply.

As the demand for XRP sparked with the SOLO Airdrop popularity, some high volume transactions were detected by Whale Parser, including the movement of 449.3M XRP on December 19 in two separate transactions by one single entity.

The Airdrop ratio was calculated by dividing the 200M airdrop supply in two; one half for XRP holders, one for SOLO holders, and then dividing each amount by the total holdings that participated for each token. This formula provided a ratio of 0.004456338205 SOLO per each XRP Holding, and 1.2420448858 SOLO per each SOLO Holding.

The distribution will start on Jan 20th, 2022 at 8:00 PM UTC with 200M SOLO being unlocked and transferred by the system. The XRP and SOLO holders on decentralized wallets will have to allow some time for the deposits to appear. And for holders on the centralized exchanges, the distribution is expected to start after Jan the 20th.

With great exchange support on the SOLO Airdrop, the Sologenic team has disclosed that it remains in contact with these exchanges, and various new ones, for the listing of the SOLO token within the first quarter of 2022.

About Sologenic
The “Sologenic Development Foundation” is an independent community of developers with the passion of making the Sologenic Ecosystem successful. It consists of developers who are actively working on various open-source projects and use cases around the SOLO.

Contact
Favio Velarde
press@sologenic.org


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shandong Meiyuan Ceramics Culture Company: Harmony is precious-Confucian social management still applied today in his birthplace Jining By Shan Jie and Lin Mengyue in Jining

    Jining, China, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In practicing the rules of propriety, it is harmony that is prized." This is a quote from Xue Er, the first passage of The Analects by Confucius, China's greatest philosopher who lived 2,000 years ago. The doctrine is also considered as one of the essences of Confucianism and occupies a prominent position in traditional Chinese society and culture. In Jining, a city in East China's Shandong Province and birthplace of the sage, people are implemen

  • Demi Lovato Back Home After Seeking Treatment: They Are 'Committed to Their Well-Being,' Says Source

    "Demi is committed to their well-being," a source close to Demi Lovato tells PEOPLE, adding that the singer plans to do regular check-ins after their 2018 near-fatal drug overdose

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a repeat of Friday's finish order. Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th. COVID-19 prot

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Teenager Schizas claims her first Canadian title; Gilles, Poirier win ice dance

    Moments after clinching her first Canadian figure skating title, teenager Madeline Schizas was asked about her goal for the Beijing Olympics. "My biggest goal is to avoid catching Covid," Schizas said. "That’s my biggest goal, for the next three weeks I’m going to do everything in my power to stay healthy." Skating to Puccini's "Madama Butterfly," and dressed in dusty blue - with a sequined COVID-19 mask that she wore in warm-up to match - the 18-year-old from Oakvile, Ont., wasn't flawless in S

  • CPL champion Pacific FC loses two key attackers to rival Forge FC

    Canadian Premier League champion Pacific FC has lost two key players to rival Forge FC. The Vancouver Island team said Terran Campbell, the club's all-time leading scorer, and Alessandro Hojabrpour, named the league's top under-21 player last season, have left Pacific to join Hamilton-based Forge. Campbell scored 13 goals and added six assists in 30 games in all competitions last season when the 23-year-old forward from Burnaby, B., C., was a nominee for the league's player of the year. Hojabrpo

  • Toronto FC quest to sign Lorenzo Insigne started with a simple list

    TORONTO — Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to th

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by