This Solo Stove sale is heating up—save up to 40% on outdoor fire pits, pizza ovens and more

Get the Solo Stove Yukon fire pit for $429.99 and sale a whopping $320 during this Solo Stove spring sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ready for longer days filled with summer barbecues and backyard parties? If so, it's time to start thinking about how you can elevate your summer fun in your backyard, local park or beach. If you want to turn any one of those spots into a fire-side hangout, Solo Stove is hosting a seasonal sale with its Reviewed-approved fire pits on sale for major discounts this week.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

For a limited time, customers can save as much as 40% on smokeless fire pits, fire pit bundles and accessories. For instance, during this incredible sale, you can pick up the Solo Stove Yukon + Stand bundle for $479.99, an impressive $370 price cut, or opt for the Solo Stove ranger for $199.99, a $100 discount.

►Apple TV+ deal: Get 3 free months of Apple TV+ through Best Buy right now

►Star Wars Day: The best May 4th deals on Legos, Disney+ and more

►Mother's Day 2022: 70+ sweet gifts for all kinds of moms

If impromptu camping trips or beach bonfires are right up your alley, then the lightweight and portable Bonfire—down from $399.99 to just $239.99—could be an especially great pick. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, this mid-size pit measures just 14 inches tall making transport a breeze. In testing, the fire pit was large enough to fit full-sized logs, was quick to start and created a virtually smoke-free fire.

"The design is not only gorgeous to look at, but it also makes building and maintaining a campfire easier than ever," our tester said. "Add in that it’s light enough to be portable and smokeless when used properly, and you may never want to use a camping fire pit again!"

The Solo Stove Yukon has plenty of space for you and your house guests.

Looking for a statement piece for your backyard oasis? The Solo Stove Yukon + Stand might be your best bet. As the brand's largest fire pit, the stainless steel furnace features Solo Stove's 360° Airflow Design to create a low-smoke burn. Meanwhile, the included stand works to protect your deck, grass or concrete from getting scorched. Usually ringing up for $849.99, this outdoor essential can be yours today for just $479.99—a huge $370 savings.

Story continues

Whether you want to heat up your outdoor hangs or head to the beach for a relaxing bonfire under the stars, Solo Stove has all your shopping needs covered—just be sure to scoop these blazing deals before they disappear.

The best deals from the Solo Stove Spring sale

Your first choice in buying a new fire pit, is whether you want a propane model or a wood-burning pit like the Solo Stove.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Solo Stove sale: Get up to 40% off on popular fire pits right now