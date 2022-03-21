Get a Solo Stove fire pit bundle for $290 off during this spring sale

Get the Solo Stove Yukon fire pit for $290 off with this impressive bundle deal.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been eyeing a Solo Stove fire pit, now's the time to shop. Perfect for hosting outside gatherings or enjoying beach bonfires, the brand's cult-favorite pits are Reviewed-approved—and you can pick up the Yukon model for a hot price right now.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy a whopping $290 markdown on the Yukon fire pit and stand during the brand's spring savings event. That means you can take home the bundle for just $559.99—34% off the full $849.99 list price. Meanwhile, you can also scoop steep savings on other fire pit bundles and the just-released Solo Stove pizza oven.

►Lowest price of the year: Save $74 on Apple AirPods on Amazon

►Free cone day: Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day is back—here's how to cash in

As the brand's largest fire pit, the Yukon measures 17-inches tall and weighs 38 pounds. Designed to be used as a backyard centerpiece, the stainless steel fire pit features Solo Stove's 360° Airflow Design to create a low-smoke burn. Meanwhile, the included stand works to protect your deck, grass or concrete from getting scorched.

Shop Solo Stove's Spring sale to save up to 35% on fire pit bundles today.

We tested and loved Solo Stove's mid-size Bonfire fire pit, so we're sure the larger Yukon will please. In testing, the pit started quickly and created a virtually smokeless fire. "The Solo Stove Bonfire is as great as its reputation," our tester said. "If you’re looking to upgrade to a larger fire pit that creates more heat and can warm up to 16 people, Solo Stove’s larger Yukon may be a good fit."

If you want to heat up your backyard barbecues, you don't want to miss this incredible Solo Stove sale. Be sure to snatch these savings before they sizzle out.

Story continues

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Solo Stove: Get a Yukon fire pit for $290 off right now