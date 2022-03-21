Get a Solo Stove fire pit bundle for $290 off during this spring sale

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Get the Solo Stove Yukon fire pit for $290 off with this impressive bundle deal.
Get the Solo Stove Yukon fire pit for $290 off with this impressive bundle deal.

If you've been eyeing a Solo Stove fire pit, now's the time to shop. Perfect for hosting outside gatherings or enjoying beach bonfires, the brand's cult-favorite pits are Reviewed-approved—and you can pick up the Yukon model for a hot price right now.

For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy a whopping $290 markdown on the Yukon fire pit and stand during the brand's spring savings event. That means you can take home the bundle for just $559.99—34% off the full $849.99 list price. Meanwhile, you can also scoop steep savings on other fire pit bundles and the just-released Solo Stove pizza oven.

As the brand's largest fire pit, the Yukon measures 17-inches tall and weighs 38 pounds. Designed to be used as a backyard centerpiece, the stainless steel fire pit features Solo Stove's 360° Airflow Design to create a low-smoke burn. Meanwhile, the included stand works to protect your deck, grass or concrete from getting scorched.

Shop Solo Stove&#39;s Spring sale to save up to 35% on fire pit bundles today.
Shop Solo Stove's Spring sale to save up to 35% on fire pit bundles today.

We tested and loved Solo Stove's mid-size Bonfire fire pit, so we're sure the larger Yukon will please. In testing, the pit started quickly and created a virtually smokeless fire. "The Solo Stove Bonfire is as great as its reputation," our tester said. "If you’re looking to upgrade to a larger fire pit that creates more heat and can warm up to 16 people, Solo Stove’s larger Yukon may be a good fit."

If you want to heat up your backyard barbecues, you don't want to miss this incredible Solo Stove sale. Be sure to snatch these savings before they sizzle out.

Get the Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit and Stand for $559.99 (Save $290)

Solo Stove: Get a Yukon fire pit for $290 off right now

