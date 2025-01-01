Solo Ball scores 22 points as No. 11 UConn beats DePaul 81-68

CHICAGO (AP) — Solo Ball made seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, helping No. 11 UConn beat DePaul 81-68 on Wednesday for its seventh straight win.

Alex Karaban had 18 points for the Huskies (11-3, 3-0 Big East), who have recovered nicely after losing three in a row at the Maui Invitational.

UConn closed out the road win without Liam McNeeley, who departed with 13:48 left after hurting his right ankle. Coach Dan Hurley said the freshman forward will get an MRI on Thursday.

Conor Enright had 18 points and nine assists for DePaul (9-5, 0-3) in its 19th consecutive loss to UConn. Jacob Meyer added 12 points.

The Blue Demons used a 7-0 run to close to 61-52 with 7:58 left. But UConn’s Jayden Ross blocked Troy D'Amico's layup attempt before Karaban made a big 3-pointer for the Huskies.

After CJ Gunn converted a layup for DePaul on the other end, Ball made a 3 to make it 70-54 with 6:14 remaining.

Takeaways

UConn: Hassan Diarra finished with seven points, but the experienced guard affected the game with his speed and athleticism. He had nine assists and one turnover.

DePaul: The Blue Demons are much improved in their first season under coach Chris Holtmann, but there is still a sizeable talent gap when they take on the Big East's elite teams.

Key moment

UConn closed the first half with a 9-2 run. Ball made a 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift the Huskies to a 43-22 lead at the break.

Key stat

UConn went 14 for 29 from 3-point range, compared to 3 for 12 for DePaul. The Blue Demons were averaging 11.6 made 3s per game coming into the day.

Up next

UConn hosts Providence on Sunday. DePaul visits Villanova on Saturday.

