SOLminer, Which Offers ASIC Hosting Services in USA, Expands their Electrical Capacity and Infrastructure

The Expansion Means SOLminer Can Now Support Hosting Large ASIC Cryptocurrency Miners' Equipment

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2022 / SOLminer, a company that offers ASIC hosting services in USA, are pleased to announce that they have recently expanded their electrical capacity and infrastructure. This allows SOLminer to support hosting large ASIC cryptocurrency miners' equipment.

To learn more about SOLminer and their ASIC colocation services in USA, please check out https://solminer.io/asic-hosting-usa/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the timing for SOLminer's expansion was excellent.

"There's currently a shortage of infrastructure. There are a lot of ASIC miners sitting on hardware that's not powered on because they don't have anywhere to send it that has the infrastructure," the spokesperson noted, adding that SOLminer now has excess hosting capacity to help people who have ASIC hardware that is sitting dormant.

"We will be able to help them get their hardware online quickly and efficiently."

Specifically, SOLminer has 10MW of ASIC hosting capacity; it is available on a first come, first served basis. This includes AntMiner Bitmain S19 Pro, the ASIC model that is currently the most common ASIC model.

Other ASIC miners that SOLminer hosts include MicroBT Whatsminer M30S++ 112T, Innosilicon T3+ BTC Miner and Innosilicon A11 Pro Ethereum Miner.

To qualify for colocation services, people must have a minimum need of 1MW of power, the spokesperson noted. In addition, they should have equipment in-hand or a purchase order, detailed equipment specification needs, and they must also be willing to consider purchasing Renewable Energy Credits.

Those who meet these requirements are welcome to take advantage of SOLminer's full service cryptocurrency mining services, as well as access to SOLminer's friendly and experienced team.

"You can utilize our white glove service, where you supply the hardware and our team handles the rest for you," the spokesperson noted.

"We power your ASICs on right away, saving you opportunity costs of keeping your hardware in storage longer."

About SOLminer

SOLminer farm offers large scale colocation hosting services for ASIC miners and GPU miners located in USA. Their sites are purpose built to maximize hardware efficiencies and life expectancies. SOLminer's team manages everything from electrical infrastructure, airflow and humidity management to setup, management, and tuning. They have capacity and it's available on a first come, first served basis. If people have cryptocurrency mining hardware they need to get online, contact SOLminer today. For more information, please visit https://solminer.io/.

