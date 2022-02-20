SOLminer Announces that 10MW of S19 Pro ASIC Hosting Services in USA are Now Available

The Increased Capacity is Available on a First Come First Served Basis

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2022 / SOLminer is pleased to announce that they are now offering 10MW of S19 Pro ASIC hosting services in USA to people and businesses.

To learn more about the S19 Pro ASIC colocation services in USA that are available from SOLminer, please visit https://solminer.io/asic-hosting-usa/.

As a company spokesperson noted, SOLminer realizes that there is currently a fairly significant shortage of ASIC cryptocurrency mining hosting capacity. As a result, a number of people and businesses have substantial amounts of ASIC mining hardware that is sitting around doing nothing.

This knowledge inspired SOLminer to offer 10MW of S19 Pro ASIC hosting services and help get this dormant hardware powered on and producing income.

"This capacity is available on a first come first served basis, and we plan on more becoming available through 2022 and beyond," the spokesperson noted.

"We are looking forward to helping as many people as possible to quickly and efficiently get their hardware online."

To be able to take advantage of the S19 Pro ASIC hosting services, people do have to meet certain criteria, the spokesperson said. For instance, they must have a minimum need of 1MW of power, and they must either have the equipment ready to go and in-house, or a purchase order for the equipment.

"People and businesses must also be willing to consider buying Renewable Energy Credits, and they should also have equipment specification sheets with detailed information."

Anybody who has questions about the S19 Pro ASIC hosting services requirements, or any of the US based cryptocurrency mining colocation services that SOLminer offers, may contact the company to learn more. SOLminer also currently uses a number of ASIC miners, including AntMiner Bitmain S19 Pro Series and others.

Those who work with SOLminer will enjoy their full service, white glove offerings, the spokesperson noted, as well as saving money by not having to keep hardware in storage.

About SOLminer

SOLminer farm offers large scale colocation hosting services for ASIC miners and GPU miners located in USA. Their sites are purpose built to maximize hardware efficiencies and life expectancies. SOLminer's team manages everything from electrical infrastructure, airflow and humidity management to setup, management, and tuning. They have capacity and it's available on a first come, first served basis. If people have cryptocurrency mining hardware they need to get online, contact SOLminer today. For more information, please visit https://solminer.io/.

