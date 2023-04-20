Solmar and SORE face off over Rand demolition plan

Half a decade of land disputes is rapidly boiling down to a couple of hours of prepared speeches and power points.

Solmar Development Inc. and the Save Our Rand Estate (SORE) residents group will make their cases for the future of the historic Rand Estate at a special meeting of town council at the community centre on April 24 at 5 p.m.

The decision coming to council is whether to allow Solmar’s request for demolition permits for parts of the Rand Estate or to defer the decision to the Ontario Land Tribunal along with the rest of Solmar’s proposed plan for the estate.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake heritage committee is standing with staff and recommending council refuse Solmar’s demolition requests, with one amendment.

At its April 12 meeting, the heritage committee recommended council refuse to permit the demolition of the carriage house.

Committee member David Snelgrove pointed out the building was unique as it was constructed during the transition from the horse and buggy to the automobile.

Snelgrove said the building is viable enough to be moved rather than demolished and commemorated as proposed by the developer.

“The relocated building could be restored and possibly repurposed, possibly using the ground floor as an open community meeting room,” he said.

Both SORE and Solmar took 30 minutes to speak after town heritage planner Denise Horne gave her recommendations.

Horne told the committee the heritage features of the estate were “largely intact and in sound condition.”

“My recommendations for conservation of the former Rand Estate are to preserve and restore the character-defining elements,” she said.

She recommended demolition “as a last resort” for the summer house and carriage house because alterations by previous owners have already “diminished” the heritage significance of the buildings.

Solmar requested permission to demolish a few historic buildings on the Rand Estate, including the carriage house, Calvin Rand’s summer house, the stable house and two sheds that used to be part of the estate's farm complex.

Solmar also proposed to restore the swimming pool designed by architects Howard and Lorrie Dunington-Grubb, the Tea House and the Whistle Stop.

The development company, owned by Benny Marotta, also proposed to remove several healthy trees, relocate existing structures and to expand the stone pillar estate entrance at Charlotte Street.

Speaking on behalf of Solmar, Stantec heritage consultant David Waverman said it was important to consider who they were preserving the property for.

He said public interest in the Rand Estate would grow after the development and restoration of the estate’s buildings.

“We hope to expand the knowledge of the history of the Rand family and the Dunington-Grubbs,” he said.

Catherine Lyons, a lawyer representing SORE, described the estate as “literally a treasure.”

Lyons said there was space at the estate for “meaningful densification,” which would leave the buildings, gardens and pool intact, unlike the proposal submitted by Solmar.

Mark Flowers, a lawyer for Solmar, said one of the challenges to designing the property was the entrance.

The company proposes to construct a private road from the development to John Street East, and a separate emergency access road from Charlotte Street

Neither town staff nor SORE speakers were in favour of Solmar’s entranceway plan.

Lyons suggested the company build an entrance road along a historic pathway into the estate, the entrance to which is between 144 and 176 John St. E.

Solmar’s consultants were not convinced.

“We have an access problem,” said SGL planner Paul Lowes. “The rest of the Rand Estate on John Street is another property ownership.”

Building a road at SORE’s proposed site would require co-operation from another property owner.

He also pointed out that SORE’s proposed entrance would require cutting down more healthy trees.

Each team will represent their case to council Monday evening.

