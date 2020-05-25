Sollio Cooperative Group selects EQ Care to deliver telemedicine services for employees and their families

24/7 virtual access

MONTREAL, May 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Sollio Cooperative Group, one of the world's largest agricultural cooperatives, has chosen EQ Care to deliver telemedicine services for employees of its parent company and three divisions, Sollio Agriculture, Olymel and BMR Group. Sollio Cooperative Group's workforce across Canada in industries such as agriculture, food production and retail commerce will benefit from on-demand, virtual access to doctors, mental health specialists and other medical and paramedical professionals, 24/7, in English and French.

Proudly Canadian, EQ Care has been providing exemplary health care for over 30 years. (CNW Group/EQ Care)

A Healthy Partnership

"Sollio Cooperative Group has always been an avant-garde organization, with our cooperative values, of solidarity and responsibility. Among our responsibilities is to support our employees by offering tools that enable them to focus on their primary mission, which is to nourish people by ensuring the prosperity of farm families to help secure a sustainable future. Our capacity to adapt, evolve and modernize assures our success and permits us to better respond most notably to the health needs of our employees," explained Gaétan Desroches, Chief Executive Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group.

"We are privileged to be partnering with Sollio Cooperative Group, whose employees are a vital link for retail commerce and in the global food supply chain," said Daniel Martz, CEO, EQ Care. "It is our top priority to ensure Sollio Cooperative Group's essential services workforce is kept healthy and safe. We are on standby 24/7 to provide Sollio Cooperative Group employees and those of its divisions the care they need during this crisis, and look forward to helping them live their healthiest lives."

Delivering High Quality Personal Healthcare - Anytime, Anywhere

Virtual health care empowers patients to get the help they need more easily with EQ Care's highly accessible and empathetic online and mobile platform. EQ Care offers a personalized and private experience. Users (and members of their families), will be able to describe their symptoms, face-to-face virtually, with an EQ Care Manager, and be referred to a doctor or medical professional for a consultation, in English or French.

About EQ Care

EQ Care offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, our mission is to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality service through our leading proprietary virtual health technology platform.

As the market leader in Canadian virtual care with over 30 years of health care experience, an ISO 9001:2015 certification, and over 500,000 virtual medical consultations managed, we are continually innovating to bring cutting edge mobile tools and approaches to our Plan Sponsors and Members.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Founded in 1922, Sollio Cooperative Group is one of the largest agri-food enterprises in Quebec, the only pan-Canadian agricultural supply cooperative and the 27th largest agri-food cooperative in the world. It represents more than 122,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers in 50 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives across several Canada provinces. It employs more than 15,000 people and has sales of $7.282 billion. Its activities are divided into three divisions: Olymel L.P., Sollio Agriculture and Groupe BMR Inc. For more information about Sollio Cooperative Group, please visit www.sollio.coop.

