Sollio Cooperative Group is proud to be among Canada's Best Managed Companies

·4 min read

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sollio Cooperative Group was recognized for its overall performance and steady growth by receiving the prestigious title of Canada's Best Managed Companies. To distinguish itself, Sollio Cooperative Group demonstrated its purpose, vision, mission, business model and business strategy, which allow it to integrate the expectations of its members and agricultural producers. More than a profitable business model that promotes innovation and productivity while respecting cooperative values, Sollio Cooperative Group has demonstrated a development model for the future of all. A model whose governance mechanisms have proven their efficiency.

The efficiency of our cooperative business model
"Excellence in our work and performance includes that of our three divisions: Sollio Agriculture, BMR Group Inc., and Olymel L.P. Our cooperative business model integrates the scope of our operations across the country, as well as the interests of our divisions, members and producers. This award shows both the resilience of our teams and of our extensive network of agricultural cooperatives, as well as the relevance of our cooperative business model," said Gaétan Desroches, Chief Executive Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group.

"I am extremely proud that our organization was recognized by the business community. This award is both a symbol of our determination and recognition of our practices, as well as an honour that confirms the relevance of our cooperative values and our actions," add Mr. Desroches.

Winners of the 2021 Best Managed program represent the elite of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. They demonstrated their leadership in relation to strategy, capacities and innovation, culture and engagement, as well as finance in order to achieve sustainable growth. Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which is in its 28th year, remains the country's leading business awards program, recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for their world-leading, innovative business practices.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies
Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Sollio Cooperative Group
Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with Quebec roots. Since 1922, our daily actions of cultivating, growing, producing, processing and building the economy of tomorrow have been part of the DNA of our 16,150 employees and the 7,000 workers in our affiliated cooperatives. With more than 123,000 members, agricultural producers and consumers grouped in 48 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, as well as two sections—one consisting of hog producers supplying Olymel and the other consisting of independent BMR hardware stores—Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people by bringing prosperity to farming families and ensuring a sustainable future for everyone. Thanks to its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—Sollio Cooperative Group proudly drives economic and social development in the regions, generating sales of $8.2 billion (and over $11 billion with affiliated cooperatives). Our cooperative values are based on honesty, equality, responsibility and solidarity. Resolutely forward-looking, Sollio Cooperative Group believes in the principles of sustainable development. By 2025, Sollio Cooperative Group is striving to be recognized as the reference point for Canadian retail sales sectors, the North American agricultural sector and the agri-food sector internationally. To learn more, visit sollio.coop.

SOURCE Sollio Cooperative Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/05/c4953.html

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Make it a Mother's Day to remember with these 8 gifts for any fitness-obsessed mom

    Celebrate the woman who does it all while keeping physical health a priority.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Case for adding Brandon Belt

    Brandon Belt had a monster effort in a double header at Coors. Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at the veteran and more from Tuesday's action.

  • Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line

    So much for Arsenal being one of the elite soccer clubs in Europe. Three weeks after being among the instigators of the controversially closed-off and ultimately ill-fated Super League, the English team is facing the ignominy of being shut out of continental competition for the first time in 25 years. A failure to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday would end Arsenal’s quarter-century run of participating in either the Champions League or UEFA’s secondary club competitions. Such a degrading of status would be ironic, considering the planned Super League — devised and then aborted within a chaotic 48-hour period last month — would have positioned Arsenal as one of 12 elite teams in the European game. The significance of the match against Villarreal, likely to be played against the backdrop of more fan protests against Arsenal’s American ownership for its involvement in the Super League project, isn’t lost on Mikel Arteta. “It is a big moment,” the Arsenal manager said. “Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months, and for all the instability that we have been hit with for many different reasons. “I think it will be really important, and a big step forward, if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy.” It’s not just Arteta’s future that could be on the line on Thursday. Arsenal’s ability to attract players for next season, and to retain the services of its own best players, might hinge on winning the Europa League and gaining the bonus prize of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Otherwise, it’s out of Europe, a situation Arsenal hasn’t been in since the 1995-96 season — a year that fell between the storied managerial eras of George Graham and Arsene Wenger. For Arteta, that would be unacceptable. “But it’s the reality,” he said. “It’s not what we want, obviously, but there are a lot of things that have happened in that period for many reasons. “One is the level has been raised to a standard that is unprecedented in the (Premier League) and we are not the only club that has been out of that. But obviously no one accepts that situation and we want to change it straightaway. This season, we have the opportunity to do that.” Arteta delivered the FA Cup to Arsenal in August, at the end of his first season at the club, but his position would be uncertain should his team be eliminated by Villarreal, which — adding to the weight of the occasion — is coached by Unai Emery. Emery is a Spaniard who replaced Wenger at Arsenal in May 2018, following the Frenchman’s nearly 22 years in the job. He lasted only 18 months. Arteta said the success of this season will now be determined by winning the Europa League or not. “It will be judged like this,” he said. “How good or bad job you are doing is judged by many factors by different people. Externally, it’s only when you win or lose. That is the defining moment.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Only home fans allowed for final 2 rounds in Premier League

    LONDON — Only home fans will be allowed into games when the Premier League welcomes back spectators to stadiums for the final two rounds of the season. Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from May 17, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned, and the Premier League has rearranged its schedule to ensure each of its 20 teams plays at least one game at home in front of fans. The league said away supporters would not get tickets for those matches “due to varying operational challenges” and to maximize the opportunity for home fans to attend. “This marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season,” the league said in a statement. The next-to-last round of games will take place on May 18-19. The final round is on May 23. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press