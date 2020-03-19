What Is Solikamsk magnesium works's (MCX:MGNZ) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Solikamsk magnesium works (MCX:MGNZ) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Looking back over the last year, the stock has been a solid performer, with a gain of 14%.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Solikamsk magnesium works Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.74 that there is some investor optimism about Solikamsk magnesium works. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.2) for companies in the metals and mining industry is lower than Solikamsk magnesium works's P/E.

MISX:MGNZ Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Solikamsk magnesium works shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

In the last year, Solikamsk magnesium works grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 160% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 44% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Solikamsk magnesium works's P/E?

Solikamsk magnesium works has net debt worth just 5.5% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Solikamsk magnesium works's P/E Ratio

Solikamsk magnesium works trades on a P/E ratio of 5.7, which is below the RU market average of 6.2. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Solikamsk magnesium works over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 8.5 back then to 5.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

