Solihull theatre: Raac closure extended

The council said remedial works were necessary to the auditorium and stage roof

A theatre will remain closed until next autumn due to collapse-prone concrete.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found in the auditorium of The Core Theatre, Solihull in September.

All shows have been relocated to Artrix Arts Centre in Bromsgrove until March 2024, the council said.

Meanwhile, performances scheduled from April to autumn next year have been cancelled and ticket refunds are being offered.

The survey and investigation work on the auditorium roof is expected to be completed by early next year.

"We know that the temporary loss of the auditorium will be felt deeply by the theatre community and our audiences alike," said councillor Karen Grinsell, deputy leader of Solihull Council.

She added: "Because of the closure of the auditorium, we are busy developing an alternative programme of cultural activity in Solihull for next year, using both the remainder of The Core building and other spaces in the borough."

The rest of the Core building, including café, library and gallery, remained open as usual, the local authority added.

Raac is a lightweight form of concrete which has an aerated or bubbly structure.

It is less durable and has a shorter lifespan than traditional concrete and recent tests have raised fears over its reliability.

