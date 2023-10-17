Solihull course supports veterans into civilian jobs

Veterans are being supported into jobs outside of the military through an employment course.

The workshop, held by the charity Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), helps individuals transition to civilian life.

It provides help with CVs and interviewing skills and points participants to job opportunities.

Leader of the course, veteran Tim Brown, said the workshop helped people overcome a period of huge change.

"Moving out of the military life into civilian is really, really difficult. It's a huge step," he said.

"[But] that confidence you can see by the end of the course, it just goes through the roof."

The four-day residential course at The Village Hotel in Shirley, Solihull, is part of a nationwide employment programme by the RBLI.

The course aims to show veterans that skills acquired from the armed forces can be used in different jobs.

It is also open to family members of serving personnel to help them understand the impacts of working in the military.

David Powell, 53, from Bredon, Tewkesbury, who served 14 years in the army, said he had hopes of getting a driving job at the end of the workshop.

"There are a lot of challenges in life and hopefully this course will help me get through that challenge," he explained.

