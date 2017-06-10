Solignac, Nikolic score in Fire's 2-0 win

Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic, left, celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick against Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Bridgeview, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) -- Luis Solignac and Nemanja Nikolic scored goals and the Chicago Fire beat Atlanta United 2-0 on Saturday.

David Accam set up the first goal in the 29th minute, taking a long pass and patiently keeping possession among several defenders in the box until passing to the arriving Solignac, who easily scored from the penalty spot. The goal was Solignac's third this season.

Nikolic's goal, his MLS-leading 12th, came in the 57th on a penalty kick after Tyrone Mears was called for a hand-ball.

Atlanta sent on attackers Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron in the 64th to no avail. It was Martinez's first game action since the designated player suffered a leg injury in March. Almiron, the team's leading scorer, was returning after duty with Paraguay's national team.

The Fire (8-3-4) collected their sixth straight home win, their longest home win streak since 2012. United (5-6-3) have won only two of nine road games.