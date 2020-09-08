Solidium Oy’s half-year report 1 January–30 June 2020 and financial statements

Six-month period 1 January–30 June 2020

The return of Solidium’s equity holdings in the review period was -7.0 per cent

Metso and Outotec merged, and the stake in Neles was agreed to be sold to Valmet

Financial year 1 July 2019–30 June 2020

The return on equity holdings was -8.3 per cent in the financial year

Solidium’s result for the financial year was EUR 211 million

Solidium’s Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of EUR 168 million be paid to the owner

Solidium’s CEO Antti Mäkinen comments:

“Solidium’s financial year 2019–2020 was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic that broke out in the spring and the resulting restrictions that hit the global economy hard. The state of emergency declared had impacts on the operations of several of Solidium’s portfolio companies due to weakened demand, in particular.

During the financial year, Solidium increased its holding in Konecranes, Nokian Tyres and Nokia, and reduced holdings in Kemira and Sampo. There were also significant transactions in the portfolio companies as Tieto and the Norwegian EVRY as well as Metso and Outotec merged.

During the past financial year, we decided to take a more in-depth look into the companies’ carbon balance. We launched a project that benchmarks the carbon dioxide intensity of our portfolio companies against companies in the same industries globally.

In accordance with its mandate, Solidium pays to the State the dividends it receives from the portfolio companies. The coronavirus pandemic also affected the dividend payment of listed companies. In the Annual General Meetings in the spring of 2020, dividends were cut and the payments of dividends were postponed. Therefore, the dividends, before taxes, we received during the financial year decreased from the previous financial year’s EUR 337 million to EUR 230 million.”

SOLIDIUM’S HOLDINGS

Development of holdings and key indicators

The value of Solidium’s all holdings (equity holdings and money market investments) was EUR 6,950 million on 30 June 2020 (EUR 7,701 million on 31 December 2019 and EUR 8,193 million on 30 June 2019). The return on all holdings was -6.7 per cent over the review period of six months, and -7.9 per cent for the past financial year. More detailed information on the investment key indicators are attached.

Equity holdings

The value of Solidium’s equity holdings was EUR 6,799 million on 30 June 2020 (EUR 7,541 million on 31 December 2019 and EUR 7,742 million on 30 June 2019). The total return of Solidium’s equity holdings was -7.0 per cent during the review period and -8.3 per cent for the past financial year. During the financial year the best returns were generated by Elisa (30%), Valmet (10%) and Outotec (9%).

Money market investments

Solidium’s money market investments amounted to EUR 151 million on 30 June 2020 (EUR 160 million on 31 December 2019 and EUR 452 million on 30 June 2019). The return of money market investments was 0.0 per cent during the review period and 0.1 per cent for the past financial year.

Distribution of profit to Solidium

During the financial year, Solidium received a total of EUR 230 million before taxes as dividends distributed by its portfolio companies (1 July 2018–30 June 2019: EUR 337 million) and after taxes EUR 206 million (EUR 300 million). The dividend income received by Solidium was approximately 3.4 per cent proportioned to the value of equity holdings on 30 June 2020. Nokia, Outokumpu, TietoEVRY and SSAB decided not to pay dividend in the spring 2020, but in July 2020, TietoEVRY decided to pay dividend during the summer and autumn.

Participation in nomination boards and board elections

A central aspect of Solidium’s corporate governance model is to actively influence the board composition of the portfolio companies. Therefore, Solidium participated actively in the work of nomination boards preparing board elections during the financial year. Solidium’s aim is to form a board composition which best serves the goal of shareholder value creation and needs of the company. A total of 11 new members, 4 of whom were women, were elected to the boards of directors of Solidium’s portfolio companies.

Representatives of Solidium have served as the chairman of the shareholders’ nomination boards of Elisa, Metso, Outokumpu, Outotec and Valmet, and as a member of the shareholders’ nomination boards of Kemira, Konecranes, SSAB, Stora Enso and TietoEVRY. The nomination boards prepared proposals for the election and remuneration of board members to the Annual General Meetings in 2020.

In accordance with Solidium’s strategy, the long-term objective is to have a seat in the board of each portfolio company. In the AGMs in spring 2020, Solidium’s CEO Antti Mäkinen was re-elected to the boards of Metso, Sampo and Stora Enso. Investment Director Annareetta Lumme-Timonen was elected as a new member to the board of SSAB and Investment Director Petter Söderström was elected to the board of Neles, which was demerged from Metso. In addition, among Solidium’s board members, Aaro Cantell is a member of the board of Valmet, Jannica Fagerholm is a member of the board of Sampo and Timo Ahopelto in the board of TietoEVRY.

Story continues