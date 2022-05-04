Solid Tumors Put on Notice as THESE 4 Immunotherapy Stocks Develop New Treatments

Hope is on the horizon for revolutionary treatments meant to target solid tumors, which have historically been some the toughest cancers to treat. The Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market is one of the fastest growing sectors in immunology, projected to grow at a high CAGR of 16% through to 2029, with expectations to reach US$424.6 billion by 2027. Here are FOUR stocks that have made huge gains in either CAR T-cell therapy and/or attacking solid tumors: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

In order to meet the growing patient demand for these new types of cancer, the US FDA recently approved commercial production at a new state-of-the-art Maryland facility owned and operated by Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences.

“The FDA approval of our Maryland site marks an important milestone within our global CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing network, and will enable us to significantly expand our production capacity and further strengthen our ability to meet the needs of people living with difficult-to-treat blood cancers,” said Christi Shaw, CEO of Kite.

The site is set to produce Kite’s FDA approved CAR T-cell therapy—in this case used to treat blood cancer. CAR T-cell therapies are individually manufactured for each patient using their own T-cells extracted from their white blood cells. Kite therapies are available at over 275 authorized treatment centers (ATCs), or hospitals around the world, including more than 110 leading cancer hospitals in the U.S.

When Gilead identified the potential for Kite’s technology, it agreed to acquire the California-based Kite for nearly $12 billion in 2017.

One of the candidates Kite was developing involved solid tumors, which was sold to BioNTech in July of 2021. Among the assets sold to BioNTech were Kite’s neoantigen TCR cell therapy R&D platform and manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Flash forward to 2022, and in a clinical trial sponsored by BioNTech’s subsidiary BioNTech Cell & Gene Therapies, their new CAR T-cell therapy has shown an acceptable safety profile and demonstrated early signs of efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with an mRNA vaccine in patients with solid tumors.

“We have five ongoing randomized Phase 2 trials across a range of solid tumor indications,” commented BioNTech co-founder and CEO, Ugur Sahin during a recent earnings call. “This includes our FixVac, iNeST, Bispecific antibody program… [and] includes the cell therapy facility we acquired from Kite as well as the Medigene asset acquisition and discovery collaboration that further expanded our TCR pipeline.”

Sahin went on to state that his company believes TCR (T-Cell Receptor therapy) “has the potential to be best-in-class for a range of solid tumors.”

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis recently presented early clinical data for its unique KRASG12C inhibitor. The data demonstrated anti-tumor activity, high systemic exposure at its recommended dose, and a favorable safety profile based on initial clinical data in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors.

The company’s proposed treatment KontRASt-01 (NCT04699188) is a phase Ib/II open-label, multi-center, dose escalation study of JDQ443, in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring the KRAS G12C mutation, including NSCLC and colorectal cancer.

“After decades without a breakthrough, we as an industry are entering a transformative era in targeted treatment for KRAS-mutated cancers,” said Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development at Novartis. “Today’s preliminary data are an encouraging signal that we are on the right path as we continue to investigate single-agent and multiple combination strategies designed to enhance efficacy of G12C targeted therapy and improve outcomes of patients with KRAS G12C-driven cancers.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)





In order to obtain even more advance research into options for solid tumor treatment, Bristol-Myers Squibb has partnered with Roche to leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence and computation technology in digital pathology. The goal of the projects is to generate information that can be used to advance personalized solid tumor treatment options and aid in more accurate cancer diagnoses.

"We believe digital methods will bring significant improvements in standardization and interpretation of tissue-based assays and will enable broader access to tissue-based assays,” said Sarah Hersey, the vice president for the translational sciences and diagnostics arm of Bristol Myers Squibb. “The ability to more deeply interrogate images will present opportunities to better understand disease biology, potentially leading to expanded and improved drug development options and ultimately highly effective patient selection strategies."