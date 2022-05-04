Solid Tumors Put on Notice as THESE 4 Immunotherapy Stocks Develop New Treatments

Baystreet.ca
·4 min read

Hope is on the horizon for revolutionary treatments meant to target solid tumors, which have historically been some the toughest cancers to treat. The Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market is one of the fastest growing sectors in immunology, projected to grow at a high CAGR of 16% through to 2029, with expectations to reach US$424.6 billion by 2027. Here are FOUR stocks that have made huge gains in either CAR T-cell therapy and/or attacking solid tumors: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

In order to meet the growing patient demand for these new types of cancer, the US FDA recently approved commercial production at a new state-of-the-art Maryland facility owned and operated by Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences.

“The FDA approval of our Maryland site marks an important milestone within our global CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing network, and will enable us to significantly expand our production capacity and further strengthen our ability to meet the needs of people living with difficult-to-treat blood cancers,” said Christi Shaw, CEO of Kite.

The site is set to produce Kite’s FDA approved CAR T-cell therapy—in this case used to treat blood cancer. CAR T-cell therapies are individually manufactured for each patient using their own T-cells extracted from their white blood cells. Kite therapies are available at over 275 authorized treatment centers (ATCs), or hospitals around the world, including more than 110 leading cancer hospitals in the U.S.

When Gilead identified the potential for Kite’s technology, it agreed to acquire the California-based Kite for nearly $12 billion in 2017.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

One of the candidates Kite was developing involved solid tumors, which was sold to BioNTech in July of 2021. Among the assets sold to BioNTech were Kite’s neoantigen TCR cell therapy R&D platform and manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Flash forward to 2022, and in a clinical trial sponsored by BioNTech’s subsidiary BioNTech Cell & Gene Therapies, their new CAR T-cell therapy has shown an acceptable safety profile and demonstrated early signs of efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with an mRNA vaccine in patients with solid tumors.

“We have five ongoing randomized Phase 2 trials across a range of solid tumor indications,” commented BioNTech co-founder and CEO, Ugur Sahin during a recent earnings call. “This includes our FixVac, iNeST, Bispecific antibody program… [and] includes the cell therapy facility we acquired from Kite as well as the Medigene asset acquisition and discovery collaboration that further expanded our TCR pipeline.”

Read:

Sahin went on to state that his company believes TCR (T-Cell Receptor therapy) “has the potential to be best-in-class for a range of solid tumors.”

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis recently presented early clinical data for its unique KRASG12C inhibitor. The data demonstrated anti-tumor activity, high systemic exposure at its recommended dose, and a favorable safety profile based on initial clinical data in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated solid tumors.

The company’s proposed treatment KontRASt-01 (NCT04699188) is a phase Ib/II open-label, multi-center, dose escalation study of JDQ443, in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring the KRAS G12C mutation, including NSCLC and colorectal cancer.

“After decades without a breakthrough, we as an industry are entering a transformative era in targeted treatment for KRAS-mutated cancers,” said Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development at Novartis. “Today’s preliminary data are an encouraging signal that we are on the right path as we continue to investigate single-agent and multiple combination strategies designed to enhance efficacy of G12C targeted therapy and improve outcomes of patients with KRAS G12C-driven cancers.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

In order to obtain even more advance research into options for solid tumor treatment, Bristol-Myers Squibb has partnered with Roche to leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence and computation technology in digital pathology. The goal of the projects is to generate information that can be used to advance personalized solid tumor treatment options and aid in more accurate cancer diagnoses.

"We believe digital methods will bring significant improvements in standardization and interpretation of tissue-based assays and will enable broader access to tissue-based assays,” said Sarah Hersey, the vice president for the translational sciences and diagnostics arm of Bristol Myers Squibb. “The ability to more deeply interrogate images will present opportunities to better understand disease biology, potentially leading to expanded and improved drug development options and ultimately highly effective patient selection strategies."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • Jared Spurgeon avoids suspension for nasty cross-check: 'That’s not the player I am'

    Jared Spurgeon was merely fined for a dangerous cross-check to Pavel Buchnevich's leg.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville's backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich was stepping in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andre

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Oilers vs. Kings

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Jets sign GM Cheveldayoff to three-year extension as team heads into busy off-season

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given three more years to get the Winnipeg Jets back on a successful flight path. The general manager confirmed his extension in a Monday press conference between exit meetings with players after the Jets missed the playoffs with a 39-32-11 record. Cheveldayoff, 52, has been the team's only GM since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011. The GM has a lot on his to-do list, starting with a coaching decision. Dave Lowry was named interim head co

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S