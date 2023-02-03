Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 86.12 Billion By 2030, at a CAGR Of 14.96% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The most important region is Asia-Pacific, which will have a market worth USD 17.55 billion in 2022 and a CAGR of 19%.

Farmington, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market size was valued at USD 30.12 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 86.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.96% from 2022 to 2030. Solid State Drive is the newest way to store information, and it can replace HDD and other older storage devices. People are using the Internet more, the e-commerce market is growing, digitalization is moving quickly, and the amount of data transferred from new media is going up. All of these things are likely to have an effect on the market for solid-state drives. But SSDs are usually six to seven times more expensive than HDDs, which could slow down the growth of the market. Thanks to the new hybrid systems with hard disc drives, the market is expected to grow in new ways over the next few years (HDDs). The market's big players are focusing on making SSDs with more storage space grow. Most of the Solid State Drive (SSD) Market's rapid growth is thought to be coming from the Asia-Pacific region. In this part of the world, the Solid State Drive Market is growing because more and more businesses are using cloud computing and there are more and more data centres.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Solid State Drive (SSD)  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In May 2018, Western Digital launches 3D NAND SATA SSD with 64-layer 3D NAND technology for high capacity and reduced cell-cell interference for enhanced reliability.

  • In August 2017, Samsung Launches Portable SSD T5, Latest 64-Layer V-NAND Technology, Delivers Industry-Leading Transfer Speeds With Encrypted Data Security.

  • In August 2017, Micron expanded its manufacturing facilities in Boise, Idaho, US. Investments in R&D are dedicated to developing new semiconductor manufacturing processes and designs for the company's future memory and storage technologies.

Segment Analysis:

When you look at the interface, it can be further broken down into SATA, SAS, and PCIe. PCIe are becoming more popular and are being used in more industries. The PCIe market is expected to be worth USD 25.33 billion in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The fact that major key players in the SSD industry keep putting out new products with PCIe interface shows that it is becoming more popular, and it is expected that PCIe interface-based Solid Storage Devices will grow a lot in the next few years.

They can be put into two groups, Enterprise and Client, based on the application. In 2021, the Client had the biggest share of the market, and its growth is expected to be 19.8% per year. As the use of client SSDs has grown, market leaders have released a new line of products to take advantage of the market's growth. Along with the introduction of enterprise-class SSDs, the development of Client SSDs has driven the SSD market.

Regional Outlook:

The global market for solid-state drives is mostly split into three big areas: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The most important region is Asia-Pacific, which will have a market worth USD 17.55 billion in 2021 and a CAGR of 19%. The growth of blockchain technology and the Internet of Things in the country has made new SSD solutions possible. Some of the biggest companies on the market are also focusing on mass production of SSDs to keep up with the growing competition and meet demand at home and abroad. Several governments in the "Rest of Asia-Pacific" have taken steps to encourage the growth of data centres in the area, which has increased the demand for solid-state drives (SSDs). Europe, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%, is the next big market.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248461/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 14.96% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 86.12 Billion

By SSD Interface

SATA, SAS, PCIe, Others

By Application

Enterprise, Client, Other

By Companies 

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd, Bitmicro networks Inc., Kinston Technologym, KIOXIA America, Inc. (Toshiba Corporation), Micron, Microsemi, Mushkin Enhanced MFG, Netapp, Samsung, Seagate Technology LLC, SK Hynix Inc, Viking Technology, Western Digital, Transcend Information Inc.

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Customers want to back up and store their data in a world where cloud computing is the most popular choice for businesses. Solid State Drive (SSD) market share has been growing at the same rate as the number of cloud platforms, from old corporate private clouds to new public clouds to personalised clouds in people's homes. Progress in solid-state storage technology has also led to the rise of SSDs with new interfaces like PCIe, NVMe, and others. PCIe SSDs are used more for cloud computing on the global platform because they have new and better features, such as faster speeds and easy access to data. This is now possible with the arrival of new PCIe SSDs that promise better performance with higher frequency and less latency. Still, a solid-state drive with advanced features is definitely needed for different complicated operations in data-sensitive industries like primary financial services, life sciences lessons, and effective energy management, where each microsecond of latency has shown a big loss in daily revenues.

Market Opportunities:

The enterprise Solid State Drive (SSD) market share is booming like never before. It's a global market. It's a place where people can work together. Small and medium-sized businesses are a big part of this (SMEs). The 2017 worldwide sales of Solid State Drives (SSD) are great. There are a lot of people in the market. Also, the fact that the local government encourages the spread and use of these technologies or services is a chance for the public-owned car market to reach more people. Over the next few years, the need or expectations for the Solid State Drive (SSD) Market may grow as more people and businesses use modern devices.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
ADATA Technology Co. Ltd, Bitmicro networks Inc., Kinston Technologym, KIOXIA America, Inc. (Toshiba Corporation), Micron, Microsemi, Mushkin Enhanced MFG, Netapp, Samsung, Seagate Technology LLC, SK Hynix Inc, Viking Technology, Western Digital, Transcend Information Inc., and others.

By SSD Interface

  • SATA

  • SAS

  • PCIe

  • Other

By Application

  • Enterprise

  • Client

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Electric Vehicle Market - The Global Electric Vehicle Market Was Estimated At USD 170 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach Over USD 1103.17 Billion By 2030, Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 23.1% During The Forecast Period 2023 To 2030.

  • Electric Car Market - The global Electric Car Market was valued at US$ 124.33 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 358.77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.16% from 2023 to 2030.

  • Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market - The Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market Size was Valued US$ 28240 Million In 2022, At A CAGR Of 16.6% during 2022-2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Latest Stories

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company

    The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.

  • Alina Habba is withdrawing as Trump's lead attorney for E. Jean Carroll's rape claim. Last month, a federal judge sanctioned her $1 million for bad lawyering.

    Donald Trump's new lawyer in the case, Joe Tacopina, has experience representing the Washington Commanders as well as rappers like Meek Mill.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • Twitter hit back at a private jet company suing it over an $197,000 unpaid bill, saying it was overcharged for 2 flights that weren't properly authorized

    Twitter "agreed to the price, and then they decided afterwards they didn't want to pay," the CEO of Private Jet Services told Bloomberg.

  • Bulgaria begins work on Serbia gas link, sees operations by year-end

    Bulgaria began construction on Wednesday of a long-delayed natural gas link with neighbouring Serbia that will allow flows of non-Russian gas to Belgrade and boost the security of supplies in southeastern Europe. After Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, European countries have been looking for alternative suppliers and have been pursuing energy cooperation more actively. The 170-kilometre (106 mile) gas pipeline, which will run from the Bulgarian town of Novi Iskar to Nis in Serbia, is expected to be operational by the end of the year, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said.

  • Why Canadian Oil & Gas Will Remain Hot In 2023

    2022 was a fantastic year for Canadian oil and gas stocks, and barring major black swan events should continue being an attractive sector for long-term investors

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • LNG Prices May Have Plunged, But A Rebound Is On The Horizon

    While LNG spot prices are currently plunging, competition is set to intensify throughout the year as China’s demand rebounds

  • Analysis-Gyrating European gas price forecasts leave companies in the dark

    Dramatic swings in forecasts for European gas prices this year have left companies and governments struggling to plan ahead as uncertainties for the outlook persist, ranging from the pace of China's economic recovery to the impact of war in Ukraine. "It increases the pressure to close permanently part of the capacity," Axel Eggert, the director of the European Steel Association (Eurofer), said of the uncertain outlook. Forecasts for 2023 from five analysts for the average European gas benchmark price, the front-month Dutch TTF gas price, had ranged from 64 to 125 euros/MWh in January.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • India's Reliance Retail, Other Merchants Now Accepting Digital Rupee

    India's central bank digital currency known as the digital rupee will start getting accepted as a retail payment by some of the biggest merchants in the nation including Reliance Retail, India's largest retail chain.

  • Who Gained and Who Lost From India’s Federal Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government delivered India’s annual budget on Wednesday that laid out a slew of measures to bolster infrastructure for creating more jobs and attract investment ahead of next year’s national election.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to

  • Natural gas ends a tad lower after bigger-than-expected storage draw

    By Barani Krishnan

  • U.S. refiners throttle back Q1 output after record 2022 runs

    U.S. oil refiners are dialing back operating runs this quarter after sky-high utilization rates last year, and aim to operate at between 85% and 89% of capacity, according to company outlooks and analysts' estimates. Lower rates will cut supplies of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, helping keep profit margins high during one of the weakest demand periods of the year. Planned overhauls this quarter will be the highest in five years, analysts said.

  • Bulgaria and Serbia diversify energy supplies

    The 85.5 million-euro ($93.2 million) project is one of several planned gas interconnectors that would give eastern European Union members and countries hoping to join the 27-nation bloc access to the global gas market. The 170-kilometer (106-mile) conduit, which the EU is mostly funding, will run from the Bulgarian city of Novi Iskar to Nis in southern Serbia. The pipeline extension is intended to bring gas from Azerbaijan through a new pipeline system that ends in Italy and to give Serbia access to ports in Greece that are importing liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • UPDATE 2-Chinese auto sensor maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO

    Chinese sensor maker Hesai Group is aiming to raise up to $171 million in a U.S initial public offering (IPO), the first major deal by a Chinese company since the country's borders re-opened early last month, according to its regulatory filings. While Chinese online education firm QuantaSing Group raised $40.6 million in a U.S. IPO on Jan. 25, the Hesai deal is the largest fund-raising by a Chinese firm in New York in at least a year. It is also one of only a few major U.S. listings by Chinese firms since Beijing tightened its grip on overseas share sales in July 2021.

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 bln to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.