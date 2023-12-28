Solid-State Batteries Will Offer More Power and Less Weight. But When?

llustrations by cat sims

We’ve seen plenty of quick EVs in the past ­several years. Some absurdly quick. And quick is good. But if EV performance cars, such as the recently unveiled and highly enticing Volkswagen ID.GTI, are to satisfy enthusiasts of the future, they’ll have to be more than quick. They’ll also need to be nimble. To do that, they have to solve their weight issue. Big battery packs deliver enough juice for better-accelerating EVs but are ponderously heavy. One innovative solution is the solid-state ­battery—potentially offering twice the charge or half the weight—for a future that’s not just all straight-line-fast SUVs and trucks.

This story originally appeared in Volume 20 of Road & Track.

For the past decade, automakers have delivered a continuous flow of inspiring and revolutionary technology, along with a steady stream of unfulfilled promises and unsubstantiated hype. Autonomous driving, AI, solid-state batteries—marketing campaigns filled with buzzwords assure you the future is near, yet your EV barely manages to squeeze out 80 percent of its stated range. The tech world will always be a mix of fact and fantasy, but at least the promise of solid-state batteries is real.

Today’s electric cars use lithium-ion batteries. Inside the battery, a reaction occurs where a lithium ion travels through a liquid electrolyte from one side of the battery to the other after shedding an electron. The discarded electrons power the electric motor, which propels the car. Solid-state batteries do away with this liquid electrolyte in favor of a solid electrolyte. While the difference sounds simple, the chemistry is complex, and the performance implications are dramatic.

Liquid electrolytes are volatile and flammable, whereas solid electrolytes can be inert, resulting in improved safety, a key factor propelling the technology’s development. We’ve all seen the ­videos showing how hard it is to fight lithium-ion battery-­pack fires, so a change to solid-state battery chemistry would make our roads safer.

However, simply replacing a liquid electrolyte with a solid can actually reduce the energy density. Solids do not flow electrons as easily as liquids, so maintaining the interface between the active materials and the electrolyte is a challenge. The battery is the same size, but now the reaction is more difficult, reducing the effective density.

Solid-state batteries can overcome this energy-­density issue in several ways. Traditional lithium-­ion battery anodes, the part of the battery that stores the lithium before discharging the battery, are typically made of graphite. Solid-state batteries replace this anode with a lithium-metal one or even do away with the anode entirely. Lithium-­metal anodes have around 10 times the specific capacity of graphite, meaning they store more energy in a smaller space. In practical implementations, this means a jump from today’s lithium-­ion battery density of roughly 250 ­Wh/kg­ to a much higher 400-plus Wh/kg.

A recent teardown of a Volkswagen ID.3’s battery pack revealed a weight of about 830 pounds, with a gross pack capacity of roughly 65 kWh. If the manufacturer used 400-Wh/kg solid-state cells instead of the 273-Wh/kg cells the Volkswagen ships with, the capacity would be about 95 kWh. This would push the ID.3’s range from 260 miles to over 380 without changing the battery’s size or weight. Alternatively, the range could stay the same with a significantly smaller and lighter battery. In both cases, the vehicle’s power-to-weight ratio would be hugely improved, marrying speed with agility.

Unfortunately, the challenges associated with solid-state batteries are as numerous as the advantages they should provide. This is why we don’t yet see them in mass-produced cars today. A study published earlier this year in Nature Energy summarizes the difficulties. Lithium moving within the battery, whether charging or discharging, creates volumetric changes throughout the various components. These changes can cause material cracks, flaws, and even voids where a loss of contact means a degraded battery cell. The interface between the lithium-metal and the solid electrolyte can also grow, creating a resistive layer and reducing battery performance. Lithium growths called dendrites can form on the anode, piercing through the battery and eventually causing catastrophic failure. Solid-state batteries can literally tear themselves apart when unleashing the power they contain.

The difficulties do not end with chemistry. Creating billions of these battery cells for automotive use would present a bigger challenge: cost-­effectively scaling the technology. There are production examples of solid-state batteries in niche use, but mass production for EVs will require continued research, development, and testing.

While healthy skepticism remains warranted, optimistic timelines are quickly approaching. In 2020, Toyota announced its ambition to be the first automaker with solid-state batteries in road cars, with limited production on track for 2025. Three years on, the production schedule has been pushed to 2027 at the earliest. Nissan says its in-house solid-­state batteries will be on the road by 2028. Bold claims are to be expected, but some auto­makers remain dubious. A Ford executive claimed the company doesn’t expect to see heavy commercialization before 2030.

Solid-state batteries are a real technology with real advantages and a near certainty for expanded use in the future. Unfortunately, when that future will arrive remains a mystery.

