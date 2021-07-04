After solid start to rookie season, Marlins’ Trevor Rogers is an MLB All-Star

An announcement that seemed like all but a formality became official on Sunday.

Trevor Rogers is an All-Star.

The Miami Marlins’ left-handed pitcher and the front-runner to be the National League Rookie of the Year was named as one of 12 pitchers from the NL to participate in the All-Star Game.

And the decision was more than deserved.

Rogers, 23, is 7-5 in 16 starts with a 2.14 ERA and 110 strikeouts against 32 walks over 92 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .197 batting average and an average of 1.04 walks and hits per inning. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his starts this season.

His ERA is the best among Marlins starters and sixth among qualified NL pitchers. The group he trails: the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom (0.95), the San Francisco Giants’ Kevin Gausman (1.68), the Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff (1.87), the Philadelphia Phillies’ Zack Wheeler (2.05) and the Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer (2.10). Scherzer is the only member of that group not named an All-Star this year.

His 10.72 strikeouts per nine innings are 10th in the NL and is the third-best among all qualified rookie pitchers.

His advanced metrics are also among the best in baseball, too. According to Statcast, Rogers ranked among the top-20 percent of qualified pitchers this season in the following categories heading into Sunday’s slate of games:

▪ Swing-and-miss rate: 33.5 percent (88th percentile)

▪ Expected ERA: 3.04 (85th percentile)

▪ Expected slugging against: .333 (84th percentile)

▪ Barrel rate against: 5 percent (84th percentile)

▪ Strikeout rate: 30 percent (83rd percentile)

▪ Expected batting average against: .207 (81st percentile)

▪ Average exit velocity against: 87.3 mph (80th percentile)

This story will be updated.