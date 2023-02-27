Solid Recovered Fuel Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 6.00 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 3.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

·9 min read
According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Most of the solid recovered fuel market is expected to be in the Asia-Pacific.

Farmington, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.63 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.75 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.00 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 3.4% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been frightening and has never happened before. When compared to levels before the pandemic, demand for solid recovered fuel is lower than projected in all areas. Our study shows that the global market was 3.1% smaller in 2020 than in 2019.

Solid Recovered Fuels (SRF) are a subset of the more common Refuse-derived Fuels (RDF), which are made from non-hazardous garbage streams. An SRF is different from a generic RDF because it is a fuel that meets the standards (classification and specifications) of a national or international standard. SRF is made from the trash that is left over after all the goods and toxins have been taken out. These paper, plastic, wood, and cloth fibers and pieces have a high calorific value, low moisture, and low chlorine levels. This makes them a great way to help the earth and a great alternative to things like coal and pet coke.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Waste Type (Biodegradable Waste, Recyclable Material, Inert Waste, and Composite Waste), By Application (Cement Kiln, Electricity, and Heat), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • April 2022 – Andusia is pleased to announce that it has signed a new agreement with Enva Wood Recycling Ltd. The contract provides for the transport of 20,000 tonnes of wood waste from Tilbury to Germany for use as steam and power for paper production plants. Andusia is excited to partner with Enva Wood Recycling Ltd and explore new trends as the demand for recycled wood across Europe is higher than ever.

  • June 2022 - Veolia bids for the sale of Suez's UK waste business and continues to build a global pioneer in ecological transformation. The project focuses on ecological change, uniting Veolia and most of Suez's international activities. Mergers have already proven to help add new skills, technologies and geographies. It will also speed up the implementation of the Impact 2023 strategic program, strengthen Veolia's international presence and increase its ability to launch.

Segment Overview

Waste Type Insights

SRFs are made from municipal waste (MSW), commercial waste (CW), industrial waste (IW), and building and demolition waste (CDW) in single or mixed streams. (CDW). There are different kinds of trash and different amounts of waste in these streams.

The market is divided into trash that is biodegradable, recyclable, composite, and inert. Because of how much dirt, rocks, and debris are used in building and demolition, the inert waste group is likely to have the biggest market share. Since the building and demolition industries are making more waste, it's likely that the inert waste type will continue to have the biggest share of the solid recovered fuel market during the forecast period.

Because of this, composite waste, which usually includes waste from composite materials made by end-user businesses like automotive, wind, and aerospace, also has a big market share.

Application Insights

Industries that use a lot of energy, like cement and thermal power plants, are some of the biggest users of solid reclaimed fuel around the world. These businesses use secondary fuels instead of fossil fuels, which is good for the environment and makes them less reliant on fossil fuels.

In general, the cement kiln business has a high demand for solid recovered fuels. Cement is one of the most energy-intensive businesses because there are a lot of steps in making it that use a lot of energy.

Coal was the most common type of fuel. But when people use secondary fuels like SRFs, they use less fossil fuels and have a smaller impact on the earth. In order to cut down on CO2 and NOx, the cement industry is likely to use more solid recycled fuel in cement kilns.

Regional Outlook:

Most of the solid recovered fuel market is expected to be in the Asia-Pacific area. This is because more people are building homes, which increases demand for cement, which is the major industry that uses SRFs. Also, building and tearing down things tend to make a lot of trash, which is a big source of trash for SRFs.

Europe has the most market share, followed by Asia-Pacific. Key countries like Germany, the U.K., France, and other nearby countries trade with each other because of things like the presence of key SRF producers and the growing shift toward using secondary fuel sources to make energy.

Also, in North America, the amount of trash from cities has grown a lot in the last three years. Because of this, governments are working hard to use important technologies to stop making trash and use it in a way that won't hurt the environment.

Also, rising market trends in Latin America and the Middle East to improve their economies have made it clear that they need to cut down on waste. Because of this, people now recycle and reuse things to get rid of trash.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 6.00 Billion

By Waste Type

Biodegradable Waste, Recyclable Waste, Inert Waste, Composite Waste, Others

By Application

Cement Kiln, Heat, Electricity, Others

By Companies 

Veolia (France), Enva (Ireland), Renelux Group (Greece), Geminor (Norway), Beauparc (Dublin), Axion Ltd. (Cheshire), BMH Technology (Finland), Andusia Holdings Limited (England), ENVIRONNEMENT MASSIF CENTRAL (France), Probio Energy International (England)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Getting more business will come from recycling trash. Because there are more kinds of additional fuel,

Waste management is important for making places that are sustainable and nice to live in, but many developing countries and cities still find it hard to do. Waste management costs a lot of money and usually takes up 20%–50% of a city's budget. One of the best ways to cut down on trash is to recycle it. Recycling keeps useful things from going to waste and decreases the need for new raw materials. This makes less waste of the air, water, and energy. Waste products are being recycled more and more because of this.

Driving Factors:

The fast growth of the burning business will drive the growth of the market.

Most SRF is made from trash from companies, like paper, cardboard, wood, textiles, and plastics. It can be used with or instead of thermal coal, and factories can use it with little or no change to their solid fuel systems.

More and more plastics, wood, and fabrics are being used. Because of this, the number of things made from these materials has grown a lot over time. In Europe, where I live, most packing is made of plastic because it is cheap. About 40% of all the plastic made each year is thought to be used for packaging, which creates plastic trash after it has been used. About 27% of all post-plastic trash went to landfills, which polluted the land.

Restraining Factors:

The rise of the market will slow down because it costs a lot to process SRF.

SRF, which is made from trash from cities, is one of the best alternatives to fossil fuels. With more trash being made in more places, it seems likely that there will be a lot of it. But making SRF is hard because setting up pre-processing plants costs a lot of money and it costs even more to gather, sort, and move solid waste. For example, Warwick Energy, an energy company in the UK, used C.F. Nielsen presses to test briquetting for six months. Most of Warwick Energy's test was based on small-diameter briquettes that make SRF. This made it more expensive than other ways, like using wood, to make the solid fuel denser.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Veolia (France), Enva (Ireland), Renelux Group (Greece), Geminor (Norway), Beauparc (Dublin), Axion Ltd. (Cheshire), BMH Technology (Finland), Andusia Holdings Limited (England), ENVIRONNEMENT MASSIF CENTRAL (France), Probio Energy International (England), and others.

By Waste Type

  • Biodegradable Waste

  • Recyclable Waste

  • Inert Waste

  • Composite Waste

  • Others

By Application

  • Cement Kiln

  • Heat

  • Electricity

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

