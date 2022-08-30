Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size [2021-2028] Worth USD 5.31 Billion by 2028 | Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions and High Energy Demand to Boost Growth
Ceres Power Holdings plc and Doosan Fuel Cell to Build Initial 50MW Mass Manufacturing Facility by 2024
Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solid oxide fuel cell market is driven by the rise in demand for clean and efficient energy sources. SOFCs offer a number of advantages over traditional fuel cells, including higher efficiency, longer life, and lower emissions. As per the report, the solid oxide fuel cell market size USD 0.90 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 1.09 billion in 2021 to USD 5.31 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in its recently published "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Forecast Report.
Below are the two Industry Developments:
October 2020: Ceres Power Holdings plc signed license and collaboration agreements with Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd to develop a mass manufacturing facility for solid oxide fuel cell stacks with an initial capacity of 50MW by 2024 in South Korea.
November 2020: SK Engineering and Construction and Bloom Energy bagged a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) to deliver solid oxide fuel cells powered by 100% electrolyzes and hydrogen to an industrial complex in Korea.
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021-2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
25.3%
2028 Value Projection
USD 5.31 billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2020
USD 0.90 billion
Historical Data for
2017-2019
No. of Pages
188
Segments covered
By Application, By End-User and Regional Forecast
Growth Drivers
Rising Demand for Clean Power Sources to Accelerate Growth
Increasing Urbanization to Help Asia Pacific Remain at the Forefront
Drivers & Restraints-
Rising Demand for Clean Power Sources to Accelerate Growth
The emergence of low carbon technologies and the increasing concerns to eliminate toxic carbon emissions would propel the solid oxide fuel cell market growth in the upcoming years. Various countries worldwide have put forward new objectives and goals to keep up with the high demand for energy. They are hence striving to generate clean power sources, thereby encouraging companies to adopt solid oxide fuel cells.
As per the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Global Energy Review 2021, the usage of clean energy surged by 3% in 2020. Also, the generation of electricity from renewable sources grew by 7%. However, the availability of alternative and efficient fuel cell technologies, especially phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFC) and proton-exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) may obstruct demand.
Proactive Government Policies to Enhance Market Potential
Rising government investments in promoting the adoption of advanced clean energy systems is anticipated to be one of the leading solid oxide fuel cell market trends. For example, the US Department of Energy reported that in 2019, USD 30 million were allotted to fund the fuel cell R&D sub-program in order to lower the costs of producing energy-efficient devices.
Furthermore, governments across the globe are taking proactive steps to reduce their carbon footprint. This has prompted many private organizations to undertake solid measures to decrease their dependency on hydrocarbons and fossil fuels. Lastly, government intervention through tax exemptions and subsidies have reduced the overall manufacturing costs of such technologies, which augurs well for the SOFC market.
Segments-
Commercial Segment Held 49.3% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™
Based on end-users, the market is categorized into military & defense, data centers, commercial, and others. Out of these, the commercial segment earned 49.3% in the solid oxide fuel cell market share in 2020. It is anticipated to remain at the forefront throughout the forthcoming years because of the higher demand for electricity from numerous establishments. It is further driving the need for clean energy generation.
Report Coverage-
The research report of the SOFC industry presents in-depth information about value chain optimization, recent developments, import & export analysis, market share, production analysis, trade regulations, strategic growth analysis, impact of domestic and localized organizations, application niches, geographical expansions, emerging revenue pockets, technological innovations, product approvals, and category market growths.
Regional Insights-
Increasing Urbanization to Help Asia Pacific Remain at the Forefront
Geographically, in 2020, Asia Pacific earned USD 0.37 billion in terms of revenue. It is expected to grow rapidly in the near future because of the high demand for energy and rapid urbanization. In Europe, on the other hand, the surging focus on reducing carbon footprints would aid the demand for SOFC. Lastly, North America is set to showcase steady growth backed by the rising initiatives by regulatory bodies to conduct R&D activities.
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Focus on Collaborations to Develop New Manufacturing Facilities
The global market houses a large number of renowned companies that are majorly focusing on the collaboration strategy with local players to co-develop new production facilities. This is helping them to surge the manufacturing capacities to cater to the high customer demand.
By Application
By End-User
A list of prominent solid oxide fuel cell manufacturers operating in the global market:
Ceres (U.K.)
Bloom Energy (U.S.)
Convion (Finland)
AVL (Austria)
AISIN (Japan)
SOLIDpower Italia (Italy)
Bosch (Germany)
Mitsubishi Power (Japan)
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (U.S.)
Catator AB (Sweden)
Elcogen (Estonia)
Nexceris, LLC (U.S.)
Suzhou Huatsing Jingkun New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Sunfire GmbH (Germany)
Scope of the Report:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Latest Technological Advancement
Regulatory Landscape
Industry SWOT Analysis
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market
Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact
Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19
Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Analysis (MW, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Stationary
Transport
Portable
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
Commercial
Data Centers
Military & Defense
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
