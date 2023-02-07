Solid-Grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic (beads) resin market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. During the pandemic period in 2020 due to COVID-19, there were nationwide lockdowns and social distancing mandates which led to supply chain disruption and the closure of various manufacturing industries.

New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solid-Grade Thermoplastic Acrylic (Beads) Resin Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231676/?utm_source=GNW
The solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic (beads) resin market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

During the pandemic period in 2020 due to COVID-19, there were nationwide lockdowns and social distancing mandates which led to supply chain disruption and the closure of various manufacturing industries. This impacted the market negatively. However, in the post-pandemic period, the market is getting back on track.

Key Highlights
Over the medium term, the expansion of the paint and coatings industry? and the benefits of solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic (beads) resins are expected to drive the market’s growth.
On the flip side, stringent government regulations related to raw materials and the impact of COVID-19 on the market are likely to hinder the growth of the market.
Expansion of the electric vehicle industry is likely to act as an opportunity for the market.
Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Solid-Grade Thermoplastic Acrylic Beads Resin Market Trends

Paints and Coatings to Dominate the Market

Solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic (beads) resins are significantly used in the formulation of paints and costings. Furthermore, in the paints and coatings segment, these resins are majorly used in industrial coatings applications. Apart from industrial coatings application, it is also used in architectural coatings, transportation coatings, and coil coatings.
Industrial coatings such as general, PVDF, and metallic coatings are manufactured using solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic resins that are increasingly used to protect industrial equipment and machinery from corrosion and other environmental damage.
These coatings offer abrasion resistance, high heat stability, increased hardness, resistance to wear, low friction, resistance to chemicals, and other benefits. Thus, coating over industrial manufacturing and automation equipment boosts efficiency in operations and extends the tool life. In addition, it also reduces the cycle times and reduces scrap and equipment downtime and maintenance.
Solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic resins are also used in wood coatings, electronic coatings, and others.
The expansion of the industrial sector across the world is likely to boost the demand for industrial coatings to offer protection and improve the performance and efficiency of industrial processes.
Asia-Pacific region’s continuing economic strength and corresponding increasing need for infrastructure, machinery, manufacturing units, and others are likely to propel the demand for industrial coatings in the region. In addition, the expansion of production units and increasing investments in the region is likely to offer newer opportunities in the end-user industries such as iron and steel, chemical, oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, and others.
A growing number of global companies are now moving production to other countries in Asia-Pacific, such as Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia. These countries have gained a reputation for manufacturing, with foreign direct investment (FDI) in various sectors. In addition, the government policies in the countries attract foreign players and facilitate the setup of plants.
Europe is home to many large paint industries, with the four largest mainland economies including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The presence of several well-established players in the region is projected to result in the expansion of the industrial coatings segment over the forecast period. Expansion of the industrial sector is anticipated to benefit the demand for paints and coatings in the industrial sector to increase the shelf life and enhance the performance of industrial equipment and other machinery.
The Middle-East and African regions are anticipated to witness strong demand for industrial coatings due to the region’s increasing structural reforms. In addition, the announcement of Vision 2030, coupled with the associated National Transformation Plan (NTP), and increased investments in various sectors, including healthcare and education in Saudi Arabia, are likely to propel the demand for industrial coatings over the forecast period.
New, technology-driven coating materials can make public works safer, more resilient, and sustainable, and respond better to extreme weather, rising sea levels, and other 21st-century challenges like chemical damage. By protecting the surfaces to which they are applied, coatings will be a significant contributor to any effort to improve the durability and performance efficiency of industrial machinery, equipment, and infrastructure.
Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, industrial coatings are likely to affect the demand for the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the market. The consumption levels of the solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic (beads) resin market in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, India, and Japan, are expected to rise at a significant rate, owing to the increasing demand from the transportation, architectural, and other building and construction industries.
China is the world’s largest automotive manufacturer which accounts for more than 32% of overall world’s automobile production. Since the pandemic period, the manufacturing growth rate is declining. But in 2021, vehicle sales grew slightly by 3.8%. In the forecast period, the introduction of new energy vehicles will lead to an increase in demand for automotive manufacturing in China. These factors in the automobile industry are expected to impact positively the market studied.
The Chinese government plans to have a minimum of 5,000 fuel-cell electric vehicles by 2025 and 1 million by 2030. The government is promoting electric, hybrid, and fuel-cell electric vehicles, which is expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.
The rising household income levels, combined with the population migrating from rural to urban areas, are expected to continue to drive the demand for the residential construction sector in the country. The increased focus on affordable housing by both the public and private sectors is driving the growth in the residential construction sector.?
Non-residential infrastructure is expected to grow considerably. The aging population in the country is creating a demand for the construction of healthcare facilities and new hospitals. The structural changes in the Chinese economy over the past few years, with the service sector taking a larger share of the total GDP, gave rise to huge commercial and office spaces.?
The country has the largest construction market in the world, encompassing 20% of all construction investments globally. China is expected to spend nearly USD 13 trillion on buildings by 2030, creating a positive market outlook for PVDF and metallic coatings, thus impacting the market.
The government’s reforms in India, such as “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India” programs, are likely to boost the automotive industry which will in turn lead to an increase in demand for solid-thermoplastic acrylic resin in the forecast period.
According to the OICA, the total vehicle production in India accounted for 4,399,112 units in 2021, registering a growth rate of 30%, compared to the production in the previous year. The increasing automotive sector is expected to augment the industrial coatings market in the forecast period, in turn, driving the market studied.
The construction industry is the second-largest industry in India, with a GDP contribution of about 9%, and it showed promising growth in 2019. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the construction sector witnessed a significant decline in terms of growth and output, owing to the lockdown by the government for a brief period.?
The country is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, during which it is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The rate of availability of affordable housing is expected to rise by around 70% in 2024. The Government of India’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ is also a major game-changer for the industry. This initiative aims to build more than 20 million affordable homes for the urban poor by 2022. This provides a significant boost to residential construction.?
Additionally, the Union Cabinet approved a USD 3.58 billion alternative investment fund (AIF) to revive around 1,600 stalled housing projects across the top cities in India. All such factors are expected to boost the consumption of coatings products in the building construction sector.?
Thus, the above factors are expected to propel the demand for solid-grade thermoplastic resins (beads) in India in the coming years.

Solid-Grade Thermoplastic Acrylic Beads Resin Market Competitor Analysis

The solid-grade thermoplastic acrylic (beads) resin market is a consolidated market with top players occupying a significant amount of share. Some of the key players in the market include Dow, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Covestro AG, Trinseo, and LX MMA, among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231676/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March, and said in October it would fully quit the Russian market, selling stakes in its Russian assets to a local investor. Its exit is part of a exodus of global companies from Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February.

  • Kanye West's ex-lawyers finally found him after months of trying to tell him they quit

    Ye's lawyers at Greenberg Traurig quit after his antisemitic tirades in October, but a judge made them tell him personally before they could withdraw.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Adani cut its UK audit bill in half by dumping a Big 4 firm for a much smaller rival, filings show as scrutiny of its safeguards deepens

    Corporate filings show Adani's UK-listed group dropped its audit bill from $309,000 to $172,000 by enlisting the UK's 12th-ranked auditor, per Accountancy Age.

  • Oil rises on China outlook, supply worries after Turkey earthquake

    Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, driven by optimism about recovering demand in China and concerns over supply shortages following the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey. Brent crude futures were up $1.78, or 2.2%, to $82.77 per barrel at 1042 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures rose $1.74, or 2.4%, to $75.88 per barrel. "The price of the barrel is finding support as the reopening of the Chinese economy, following the end of the zero-COVID policy, is expected to drive a significant increase in demand for crude this year," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

  • Ontario cannabis shop sales data circulating, provincial pot regulators investigate

    TORONTO — Ontario cannabis stores are seeing their sales data shared among competitors without approval for at least the second time in a year, sparking concerns for shops competing in an already intense industry. Jennawae McLean, the co-founder of Kingston, Ont. cannabis store chain Calyx + Trichomes, said she reported to provincial cannabis regulators last week that a spreadsheet with sales data was being shared among retailers. The data set she saw was a Excel file with sales figures for Hami

  • Disney: 3 changes Bob Iger has made since taking over

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Disney following Bob Iger’s return.

  • Gas price falls again, heating oil and diesel also down

    Prices for gas, heating oil and diesel are all down on P.E.I. Tuesday morning in an unscheduled change by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The price of gas also fell on Friday. Since Thursday, the minimum price at the pump for gas is down 11.5 cents to $1.559 per ltire. The maximum price for heating oil, unchanged on Friday, fell 6.3 cents on Tuesday to $1.733. The minimum price at the pump for diesel, which was up a few cents on Friday, dropped back 6.9 cents to $2.313. P.E.I. petr

  • Tesla vs. Ford: What Their Price Cuts Mean for the EV Industry

    Weeks after Tesla slashed prices on a number of its models, Ford Motors dropped the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E. WSJ auto reporter Nora Eckert compares the auto makers’ strategic moves and explains what this means for the industry. Photo illustration: Josephine Chu

  • Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

    Since the outbreak of the War in Ukraine, Saudi Arabia has continued to cooperate with Russia in OPEC+, but the relationship with Russia has its limits

  • One million job openings predicted in B.C. over the next decade

    British Columbia will see nearly one million job openings over the next decade and needs a comprehensive strategy to develop and attract talent that can address the province’s critical labour shortage, states a new report by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Currently, the province has over 150,000 existing job vacancies while a projected 700,000 individuals are set to retire in the next decade said the report, which lays out ambitious short, medium and long-term steps to fill the staggering

  • Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba-backed Daraz cuts workforce by 11%

    Alibaba Group subsidiary, Daraz Group, an e-commerce platform, is reducing its workforce by 11% to prepare for the 'current market reality', the group's CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen said in a letter to employees shared on the company website. Mikkelsen cited a difficult market environment, with a war in Europe, huge supply chain disruptions, soaring inflation, increasing taxes, and removal of essential government subsidies in its markets. The group operates in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

  • Belleville Hofbräuhaus closes as legal fight over franchise trademarks continues

    The restaurant listed itself as temporarily closed on social media Monday.

  • Why Silicon Valleys massive layoffs haven't hit Detroit automakers

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

    Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by U.S. giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday. Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh. "The investments... will enhance the kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position as the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa," Alswaha said at LEAP, an international technology forum taking place in Riyadh.

  • Liberty Steel customer Aartee Bright Bar crashes into administration

    A major customer of Britain’s third-biggest steel producer has been forced to call in administrators, deepening the financial gloom engulfing the industry. Sky News has learnt that Aartee Bright Bar, which is based in the West Midlands and employs 250 people, has this week drafted in Alvarez & Marsal to handle an insolvency process. Liberty Steel is part of the industrial conglomerate headed by Sanjeev Gupta.

  • New car market grows for sixth month in a row

    Some 131,994 new cars were registered last month, up 14.7% on January 2022.

  • Kenya labor court rules that Facebook can be sued

    NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A judge in Kenya has ruled that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, can be sued in the East African country. Meta tried to have the case dropped, arguing that Kenyan courts do not have jurisdiction over their operations, but the labor court judge dismissed that in a ruling on Monday. A former Facebook moderator in Kenya, Daniel Motaung, is suing the company claiming poor working conditions. Motaung said that while working as a moderator he was exposed to gruesome content such

  • 14 Retirement Secrets You Should Know

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Find Out:...

  • These 6 big-company CEOs have seen their pay reduced amid an economic slowdown

    From Apple to Intel, top execs at major corporations are reducing their annual compensation as financial turmoil continues to plague bottom lines.