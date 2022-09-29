Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Solid Biosciences Inc.

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Ilan Ganot, Co-Founder, President and CEO, and Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate at the following two upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit – New York, NY

Fireside chat on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference – New York, NY

Fireside chat on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.



A live webcast of these presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, under the Events page accessible here: https://investors.solidbio.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the events.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our gene therapy candidates, SGT-001 and SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

