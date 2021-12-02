Solice raises $4.36m to build out first VR metaverse platform on Solana

Solice has closed its initial seed round funding phase and raised $4.36m to build and develop a landmark cross-platform VR metaverse on the Solana blockchain.

The investment was led by leading crypto investors Three Arrows Capital, Animoca Brands and DeFiance Capital alongside “strategic backers and partners” such as Alameda Research, KuCoin Labs and many more.

Solice’s vision for its metaverse platform is “a deeply immersive metaverse in which users can play, build, own, socialise, and monetise their virtual experiences” on a multi-platform basis.

The platform also aims to build an” environment where fun narratives can be shaped by regular people who want to enjoy themselves in a virtual world and live a second life.”

Solice expanded on how the funds will be used, saying that it plans to expand its team rapidly by “onboarding industry veterans from the traditional gaming industry” and consulting blockchain experts on the best strategies.

The Solice team also revealed it’s due to deliver a “soft launch” in Q1 2022.

“Three Arrows is delighted to support Solice, disrupting the Solana ecosystem with a truly immersive VR Metaverse,” said Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, Founders of Three Arrows Capital.

“The Metaverse offers a combination of both in what we might call a complete liberation of the human experience.”

Metaverse platforms have seen incredible growth following the popularity of digital land tokens such as The Sandbox and Decentraland.

Leading brands in the industry including Kucoin and Grayscale have also both remained optimistic on the possibilities a ‘metaverse’ can offer users.