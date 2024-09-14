Solheim Cup 2024: Dates, venue, format and singles tee times for today

USA lead Europe 10-6 going into the singles on the final day - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

USA take a commanding 10-6 lead going into the final day of the 2024 Solheim Cup.

The US team began day two with a 6-2 lead after a dominant opening day in Virginia. After the foursomes session on Saturday morning ended 2-2, the fourballs also finished up at 2-2, giving USA a four-point lead.

Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen claimed victory in the penultimate match of the fourballs to get Europe on the board in the afternoon before Charley Hull and Georgia Hall won the last match, meaning USA lead 10-6 going into the final day. Europe need 14 points to retain the Solheim Cup.

The competition in Virginia concludes today with the 12 singles matches.

Singles tee times are below.

When is the Solheim Cup?

The competition comes after the major summer LPGA tournaments and runs for three days. It began on Friday, September 13 and comes to a close on Sunday, September 15.

Where is it being held?

After being staged in Europe last year, the Solheim Cup has moved over to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia in the United States.

The club only opened in 1991 but has a rich pedigree, hosting four Presidents Cups from 1994-2005.

How can I watch it on TV?

Sky Sports Golf will show the competition live. The matches will start from 7.05am local time (12.05pm BST) on the Friday and Saturday, while the matches on the Sunday start from 8.50am local time (1.50pm BST).

What are the singles matches tee times?

Here are the 12 matchups, plus tee times (all times local):

8:50am: Charley Hull (Europe) vs Nelly Korda (USA)

9am: Emily Pedersen (Europe) vs Megan Khang (USA)

9:10am.: Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Alison Lee (USA)

9:20am: Anna Nordqvist (Europe) vs Allisen Corpuz (USA)

9:30am: Carlota Ciganda (Europe) vs Rose Zhang (USA)

9:40am: Esther Henseleit (Europe) vs Andrea Lee (USA)

9:50am: Celine Boutier (Europe) vs Lexi Thompson (USA)

10am: Maja Stark (Europe) vs Lauren Coughlin (USA)

10:10am: Albane Valenzuela (Europe) vs Lilia Vu (USA)

10:20am: Madelene Sagstrom (Europe) vs Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

10:30am: Leona Maguire (Europe) vs Ally Ewing (USA)

10:40am: Linn Grant (Europe) vs Jennifer Kupcho (USA).

What is the Solheim Cup?

The Solheim Cup is a team matchplay competition in women’s professional golf that involves Europe and the United States, and happens once every two years.

Since 2003 it has taken place in odd-numbered years but following the Covid pandemic a change to the golf schedule means that it will be played in even-numbered years from now on, hence the fact it is happening twice in 12 months.

The competition derives its name from Karsten Solheim, a Norwegian-American golf club manufacturer who pioneered the idea in women’s golf. The format of the competition mirrors the men’s Ryder Cup.

Team Europe achieved their first three-peat in Solheim Cup history after they drew 14-14 with the United States in last year’s edition, as the Spaniard Carlota Ciganda made a heroic putt to secure a tie for the Europeans and dramatically retain the trophy.

THE HOMETOWN HERO!!! 🇪🇸



Carlota Ciganda keeps the Solheim Cup in Europe!#SolheimCup2023 pic.twitter.com/mus7x6q77H — LPGA (@LPGA) September 24, 2023

The Solheim Cup was first held in 1990 in Florida and the US have won the competition 10 times, while Europe won their eighth last year.

Who are the Solheim Cup captains?

Team Europe will be led by returning captain Suzann Pettersen (Norway), who has selected Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) as a playing vice-captain to join the non-playing vice-captains of Laura Davies (England), Caroline Martens (Norway) and Mel Reid (England).

Team USA also has a returning captain in Stacy Lewis. She has named Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome as vice-captains.

Who are the players?

Team Europe

Celine Boutier (France), Maja Stark (Sweden), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Leona Maguire (Ireland) and Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden) all secured their places through the Women’s World Golf Rankings. They were all part of last year’s team too.

Charley Hull (England) and Esther Henseleit (Germany) automatically qualified after they earned enough points in the Ladies European Tour’s Solheim Cup points list.

Suzann Pettersen then made her captain’s picks, choosing Georgia Hall (England), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark) and Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland).

The wait is over.



Our 2024 team has been finalised 🌟🇪🇺#TeamEurope | #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/uqaefJ5ONe — Solheim Cup Team Europe (@SolheimCupEuro) August 26, 2024

Team USA

Team USA have nine automatic qualifiers in the squad: Allisen Corpuz, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Megan Khang, Nelly Korda, Alison Lee, Andrea Lee, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang.

Captain Stacy Lewis’s three captain picks are Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel.

What is the Solheim Cup format?

Over three days, 28 matches are played with those matches falling into three categories: foursomes, fourballs and singles.

There are 12 players on each team, and they compete as pairs or individuals.

Four foursomes and four fourballs matches are played on both Friday and Saturday. Each of these matches will see one pair from Europe compete with a US pair.

In a foursome match, each team will alternate between shots and will use one ball between two players. In a fourballs match, each competitor will use their own ball.

Points are awarded to the team that scores the lowest on each hole. The match is won when the advantage one team has is bigger than the number of holes left to play on the course. If the result is drawn by the end of the match, the match is halved.

The first of the foursomes matches begins at 7.05am local time (12.05pm BST) on both Friday and Saturday. Fourballs matches will be played on Friday and Saturday afternoon, getting underway at 12.05pm local time (5.05pm BST).

On Sunday, all of the 24 competitors will play in singles matches, with the first of these matches being played at 8.50am local time (1.50pm BST).

There are 28 matches in total across the weekend, meaning 28 points are up for grabs. The team that reaches the 14-and-a-half point marker first will be victorious. Europe will retain the cup if the tournament ends in a draw.

What is the Solheim Cup schedule?

Fri, Sept 13: Morning, four foursomes matches; afternoon, four fourballs matches

Sat, Sept 14: Morning, four foursomes matches; afternoon, four fourballs matches

Sun, Sept 15: 12 singles matches

How can I buy tickets?

General admission tickets are available via the official website

What are the best odds?

US to win: 8/15

Europe to win: 23/10

Draw: 12/1

Odds correct as of September 12.