Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank primarily serving the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
Highlights for the quarter and twelve-months ended December 31, 2021 include:
Pre-tax, pre-provision income grew 66% year-over-year to $16.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Net income increased 89% year over year to $11.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Cost of funds remained low for the year ended December 2021 at 15 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 17 basis points year-to-date 2021; this is a 47%, or 15 basis point, improvement over the 32 basis points cost of funds for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2021.
The Company's efficiency ratio decreased to 35.66% for the year ended December 2021 compared to 41.16% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Traditional gross loans were at $419.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a 55% increase from $271.1 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2020.
Noninterest-bearing deposits rose 19%, or $73.9 million, quarter-over-quarter and $228.9 million, or 97%, year-over-year ending December 31, 2021 at $464.1 million.
Asset quality remains strong with criticized assets at 4.32% of total assets and nonperforming assets at 1.02% of total assets as of December 31, 2021.
Return on average assets increased by 41 basis points to 2.04% for the year ended December 2021 compared to 1.63% for the year ended December 2020.
Return on average equity increased to 20.84% as compared to 13.51% as of December 2020.
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.79 per share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $1.9 million, or $0.43 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The year ended December 31, 2021 with net income of $11.1 million, or $2.58 per share, compared to $5.9 million, or $1.42 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Cheri Walz, CFO, commented: "We ended the year with the same momentum as our growth in the third quarter. Our fourth-quarter results were not only driven by an increase in loans but also from adding record levels of noninterest-bearing deposits. Our Bank is very focused on maintaining strong asset quality and we will continue to do so as we grow. Additionally, our efficient operations helped us to control overhead expenses which also contributes to the favorable results we continue to see."
Total assets ended at $651.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 50% compared to total assets of $435.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits were $587.9 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 54% compared to total deposits of $382.1 million at December 31, 2020. Net loans were $462.2 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 37% from net loans of $337.7 million at December 31, 2020. After adjusting for Paycheck Protection Program Loans, net loans were $412.8 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 55% from $265.5 million at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Bank had $49.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, net, as compared to $72.1 million at December 31, 2020. The loans are considered short-term and are paid off by the Small Business Administration as the borrower(s) qualify for forgiveness. The outstanding balance of Paycheck Protection Program loans is expected to continue declining through the remainder of next year.
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education and volunteerism. For more information, please visit https://www.solerabank.com/
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
($000s)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
4,124
$
2,714
$
2,525
$
2,418
$
4,384
Federal funds sold
12,000
15,000
2,700
2,000
6,200
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,251
1,267
880
828
807
Investment securities, available-for-sale
130,199
82,588
73,308
74,074
52,877
Investment securities, held-to-maturity
10,500
10,423
10,421
10,420
10,418
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
2,853
1,626
2,330
2,766
1,322
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
50,901
68,901
97,172
135,102
73,705
Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans
(1,493
)
(2,165
)
(3,118
)
(3,781
)
(1,520
)
Net PPP loans
49,408
66,736
94,054
131,321
72,185
Traditional loans, gross
419,638
355,636
328,633
307,304
271,184
Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans
(422
)
(846
)
(688
)
(850
)
(782
)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(6,452
)
(5,633
)
(5,500
)
(5,500
)
(4,900
)
Net traditional loans
412,764
349,157
322,445
300,954
265,502
Premises and equipment, net
18,830
12,939
13,019
13,093
13,155
Accrued interest receivable
2,756
2,334
2,080
2,444
1,886
Bank-owned life insurance
5,042
5,015
4,989
4,963
4,937
Other assets
1,450
2,086
3,241
5,839
2,119
TOTAL ASSETS
$
651,177
$
551,885
$
531,992
$
551,120
$
435,792
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
464,050
$
390,138
$
334,620
$
272,288
$
235,172
Interest-bearing demand deposits
11,071
12,809
15,979
15,487
12,576
Savings and money market deposits
93,937
66,444
89,223
107,202
83,399
Time deposits
18,860
19,678
27,647
50,207
50,999
Total deposits
587,918
489,069
467,469
445,184
382,146
Accrued interest payable
36
36
41
54
50
Short-term borrowings
-
-
4,735
34,133
-
Long-term FHLB borrowings
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
294
2,804
1,589
18,828
1,566
TOTAL LIABILITIES
592,248
495,909
477,834
502,199
387,762
Common stock
43
43
43
43
43
Additional paid-in capital
38,748
38,748
38,748
38,668
38,518
Retained earnings
19,809
17,185
13,786
10,722
8,718
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
329
-
1,581
(512
)
751
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
58,929
55,976
54,158
48,921
48,030
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
651,177
$
551,885
$
531,992
$
551,120
$
435,792
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on traditional loans
$
4,426
$
3,498
$
3,298
$
3,005
$
2,792
$
14,227
$
10,470
Interest and fees on PPP loans
821
1,152
1,259
986
1,027
4,218
2,069
Investment securities
876
614
647
533
411
2,670
1,502
Dividends on bank stocks
19
17
29
26
15
91
62
Other
5
3
3
3
11
108
Total interest income
$
6,142
5,286
5,236
4,553
4,248
21,217
14,211
Interest expense
Deposits
189
192
200
174
187
755
955
FHLB & Fed borrowings
20
17
33
31
18
101
87
Total interest expense
209
209
233
205
205
856
1,042
Net interest income
5,933
5,077
5,003
4,348
4,043
20,361
13,169
Provision for loan and lease losses
837
149
5
605
782
1,596
2,147
Net interest income after
5,096
4,928
4,998
3,743
3,261
18,765
11,022
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
264
250
353
206
135
1,073
422
Other income
118
118
114
114
115
464
448
Gain on sale of loan
-
-
-
-
84
-
84
Gain on sale of securities
278
1,392
462
48
316
2,180
1,476
Total noninterest income
660
1,760
929
368
650
3,717
2,430
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
1,189
1,279
1,085
811
891
4,364
3,576
Occupancy
174
175
165
155
106
669
420
Professional fees
115
92
65
56
34
328
163
Other general and administrative
665
695
603
484
383
2,447
1,619
Total noninterest expense
2,143
2,241
1,918
1,506
1,414
7,808
5,778
Net Income Before Taxes
$
3,613
$
4,447
$
4,009
$
2,605
$
2,497
$
14,674
$
7,674
Income Tax Expense
990
1,048
945
601
649
3,584
1,740
Net Income
$
2,623
$
3,399
$
3,064
$
2,004
$
1,848
$
11,090
$
5,934
Income Per Share
0.61
$
0.79
$
0.71
$
0.47
$
0.43
$
2.58
$
1.42
Tangible Book Value Per Share
13.70
$
13.02
$
12.60
$
11.40
$
11.23
$
13.70
$
11.23
WA Shares outstanding
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,298,634
4,291,286
4,276,953
4,297,216
4,184,786
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
4,450
$
4,596
$
4,014
$
3,210
$
3,279
$
16,270
$
9,821
Net Interest Margin
4.05
%
3.92
%
3.88
%
3.79
%
4.04
%
3.92
%
3.74
%
Cost of Funds
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.22
%
0.17
%
0.32
%
Efficiency Ratio
33.94
%
41.16
%
35.06
%
32.26
%
32.94
%
35.66
%
41.16
%
Return on Average Assets
1.74
%
2.51
%
2.26
%
1.62
%
1.76
%
2.04
%
1.63
%
Return on Average Equity
18.26
%
24.69
%
23.78
%
16.54
%
15.73
%
20.84
%
13.51
%
Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR)
9.5
%
10.3
%
9.6
%
10.1
%
11.3
%
9.5
%
11.3
%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
1.58
%
1.89
%
2.07
%
0.31
%
0.36
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
1.02
%
1.22
%
1.28
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
1.54
%
1.58
%
1.67
%
1.79
%
1.81
%
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
17,745
$
7,734
$
7,018
$
6,665
$
7,730
Substandard: Accruing
3,766
4,729
4,772
10,666
10,709
Substandard: Nonaccrual
6,630
6,710
6,796
955
970
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized loans
28,141
$
19,173
$
18,586
$
18,286
$
19,409
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized assets
28,141
$
19,173
$
18,586
$
18,286
$
19,409
Criticized assets to total assets
4.32
%
3.47
%
3.49
%
3.32
%
4.45
%
