A Solemn Pledge of Love in Qingdao - 2022 Qingdao Ocean Wedding Culture Festival opens, The 18 Marriage and Love Event is presented brilliantly

New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the temperature drops gradually, the atmosphere of the Lunar New Year is getting stronger. Qingdao welcomes the first seagulls returning from Siberia, and the most beautiful winter love song in Qingdao is sung. On December 10th, 2022 Qingdao Ocean Wedding Culture Festival with the theme of "A Solemn Pledge of Love in QIngdao" was officially opened. Pan Feng, Party Secretary and Director of Qingdao Culture and Tourism Bureau, Sui Bangru, Party Member and Deputy Director of Qingdao Culture and Tourism Bureau, Xu Hongwei, Deputy Inspector of Qingdao Culture and Tourism Bureau, Shi Kangning, Dean of Marriage Industry Research Institute, Brand Strategy Promotion and Executor of Marriage Industry, Wedding Culture Expert, Wang Xin, General Manager of Fashion Bride Magazine and Fashion Love (Beijing) Culture Co., Ltd., Canon Ambassador, China District Judge of British Photographers Association, WPPI Photo Contest of the United States.

The newly released tourist routes, the newly released map of marriage and love tourism, the monthly calendar of marriage and love tourism, the signing of a number of strategic cooperation projects of marriage and love tourism industry, and the fashion and culture of Chinese-style dresses. What's more, the International Honey Love Tourism Destination has jointly sent invitations to tourists all over the world. Qtvnews.com, Guanhai, ifeng.com and many other platforms broadcast live online in all directions, and millions of netizens witnessed the opening of 2022 Qingdao Ocean Wedding Culture Festival online.


A Solemn Pledge of Love in QIngdao 2022 Qingdao Ocean Wedding Culture Festival opens,The 18 Marriage and Love Event is presented brilliantly.


As a new tourism format, marriage and love tourism in recent years has provided a new track for the high-quality development of Qingdao marine tourism. The purpose of 2022 Qingdao Ocean Wedding Culture Festival is to build a fashionable marriage industry with platform thinking, create a brand of "A Solemn Pledge of Love in QIngdao" with creative marketing, make Qingdao a pilgrimage site for love in the north of China, the preferred destination for domestic ocean marriage tourism, promote the construction of a "vibrant ocean city, a wonderful and pleasant city", and make every effort to build a "love city".

At the opening ceremony, a series of novel and interesting marine marriage and love travel products, such as the top ten tourist routes of Qingdao Ocean Marriage and Love, the digital spokesperson of Qingdao Ocean Wedding Culture Festival, the calendar of Qingdao Ocean Marriage and Love Travel, and the map of Qingdao Ocean Marriage and Love Travel, were released. Marriage Industry Research Institute, Beijing Zhiai Zhongxi Culture Co., Ltd. and Macao Convention and Exhibition Industry Federation Chamber of Commerce respectively signed cooperation agreements with local marriage and love tourism-related enterprises in Qingdao to promote the deeper development of marriage and love tourism industry in Qingdao. Qingdao Cultural Tourism, in conjunction with eight honey love destinations around the world, jointly released "Letters from international honey love destinations to global tourists", welcoming friends from all over the world to come to Qingdao and meet love!

At the event, Shi Kangning, Dean of Marriage Industry Research Institute, Brand Strategy Promotion and Executive of Marriage Industry, Wedding Culture Expert, Cai Yuanhang, Executive Vice President of Tengyun Capital and President of Beijing Nuanyishan, and Wang Xin, general manager of Fashion Bride magazine and Fashion Love (Beijing) Culture Co., Ltd., were invited as consultants of Qingdao Ocean Marriage Travel Service to promote the upgrading of Qingdao marriage travel industry, and awarded licenses to the representatives of Qingdao Ocean Marriage Travel Service recommenders to start a new chapter of Qingdao Ocean Marriage Travel Service publicity. At the same time, representatives from tourism promotion bureaus of Thailand, the Philippines, Cook Islands, Hawaii, Sri Lanka, Bali, Maldives and Jordan, as well as many masters of China's marriage and love tourism industry, will participate in the event online.

It is reported that the 2022 Qingdao Ocean Wedding Culture Festival is sponsored by Qingdao Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau and co-organized by various districts and cities' cultural and tourism bureaus. The time is from December 10th to December 15th. The 2022 Qingdao Ocean Wedding Culture Festival has the 18th "Marriage and Love" event section, including Qingdao Marriage and Love Tourism Industry High-quality Development Seminar; Love Meet Dating Conference Online Theme Dating Activities; "Love Confession" True Love Image Exhibition; "Love Sweet" vows a solemn pledge of eternal love for a collective wedding, and takes a happy picture in landmark places such as Lover's Dam Bar Street in Olympic Sailing Center, International Convention Center, etc., and embarks on a well-arranged yacht full of sweetness, and holds a yacht collective wedding ceremony; "Love Departure" is the theme activity of self-driving cruise; "Love Experience" and "A Solemn Pledge of Love in QIngdao; Love in the Sea" are the talent experiences; A series of activities such as "Love in the Old Town, Slow in the Past" Hanfu Welcome Wedding Custom Ceremony Exhibition. At the same time, Qingdao Shinan District plans to hold Love Movie Week, special performance of love and marriage, theme propaganda film of "Love and Sourthern City" and reading theme series activities around Ocean Wedding Culture Festival. The theme activities of "A Solemn Pledge of Love in QIngdao; Love in Laoshan Mountain" are planned in Laoshan Scenic Area, including excavating the excellent traditional culture of Laoshan Mountain, demonstrating the beauty of Chinese wedding dress, issuing "love passport", visiting "Sky Magpie Bridge" to find marriage, setting up the experience of "A Solemn Pledge of Love in QIngdao-Love-Romantic expression" marriage scene, sweet meals of love elements, and soliciting activities of "confession of love" from the society. The west coast has planned a series of marriage and love festivals in Ocean Time; Qingdao International Convention Center teamed up with Azalea Wedding Dress to hold the Winter Wedding Expo, and started the 2023 one-stop perfect wedding preparation tour; Qingdao Shibei District, Chengyang District, Laixi City, Pingdu City and other districts and cities also provided corresponding theme activities.

This series of activities will not only help Qingdao to launch its name card of "Marriage and Love Tourism City", but also help to create a new humanistic label of Qingdao Marriage and Love City, a love name card place, innovate Qingdao tourism format, open up a new urban business model, further enhance the influence of Qingdao's marriage and love industry, build a leading domestic and internationally renowned love and marriage tourism destination, and build a modern socialist international metropolis in a new era.

Highlight 1: A number of strategic cooperation helps Qingdao's marine marriage and love industry to develop with high quality.
Qingdao's rich resources of marriage and love travel attract marriage and love enterprises and platforms, such as Marriage Industry Research Institute, Beijing Zhiai Zhongxi Culture Co., Ltd. and Macao Convention and Exhibition Industry Federation Chamber of Commerce, to sign up for cooperation, and promote Qingdao's marine marriage and love industry. To create a new model of island tourism and achieve in-depth cooperation in research and development of island products, packaging and publicity; Renew the connotation of multi-cultural courtyards in Badaguan, and reach an agreement to help Badaguan build a world-class multi-cultural courtyard wedding destination; Promote the exchanges and cooperation between Qingdao and Macao, the strategic cooperation of coordinated development of wedding, wedding shoot and wedding tourism industry in Qingdao and Macao has been reached; Help Qingdao to build a pilgrimage site for love in northern China and the preferred destination for domestic marine marriage and love tourism, and reach a strategic cooperative relationship.

Highlight 2: The first calendar of marriage and love tourism in Qingdao opens a new way of all-season tourism in Qingdao.
Qingdao has beautiful natural scenery and unique cultural environment. In addition, all kinds of specially created marriage and love scenes add a lot of new ideas to Qingdao's marriage and love tourism products. The data shows that Qingdao, as an internationally renowned coastal tourist city, is the first choice for wedding honeymoon vacation. The total amount of marriage and love market is increasing by more than 15% every year, and high-quality products are undoubtedly the key factor for the market.
At the opening ceremony, the first monthly calendar of Qingdao's marriage and love tourism was released. Around the theme of "A Solemn Pledge of Love in QIngdao", Qingdao's marine marriage and love tourism was displayed all year round by month, so that visitors could follow the calendar to visit the wonderful and pleasant Qingdao.

Highlight 3: The first digital spokesperson for the marriage and love tourism of Metaverse in China.
Qingdao is a romantic city. This Ocean Wedding Culture Festival launched the first digital spokesperson of marriage and love tourism in China, Mengmeng and Sea, and marriage and love+technology started Qingdao marriage and love tourism Metaverse era. Mengmeng and Sea will be the recommended officers of Metaverse to lead tourists to explore in Qingdao marine marriage and love tourism products.
In addition, this activity also launched the top ten tourist routes of Qingdao Ocean Marriage. These ten routes are seashore scenery respectively, and meet sweetly; Urban aesthetics, looking for beauty; Summer breeze, toxic love; Romantic temperament and exotic customs; Wandering the island city and seeking love; A Solemn Pledge of Love in Qingdao, meet unexpectedly; Modern night, fashionable punch in; Dense hot springs, enjoy the sweetness; Literary and artistic atmosphere, romantic sentiment; Shuttle through light and shadow, go to love and stay on any route, experience a good time that suits the theme.

Highlight 4: "Love Confession" True Love Image Exhibition records Qingdao romance.
At the opening ceremony, well-known dating agencies in Qingdao held the "Love Confession" True Love Image Exhibition to record Qingdao's exclusive romance. The True Love Image Exhibition shows the happy moments left by 50 couples of different ages and backgrounds in Qingdao. Every frame is a mark of slow love. "Through the love stories of different couples, people also feel the warmth and romance of Qingdao," the curator said in an interview. "This is Qingdao. "

Highlight 5: The cultural tourism map of "Exchange solemn vows and pledges; Love in Qingdao" is newly released.
Science and technology enable the development of cultural tourism. The opening ceremony of this Ocean Wedding Culture Festival also released the nation's first map of intelligent cultural tourism with the theme of ocean marriage and love. Based on the map of cultural tourism elements of ocean marriage and love, Qingdao marriage and love intelligent tourism service is provided for tourists. By scanning the QR code to open the map, visitors can view the top ten marriage and love tourism products on the map, and they can also get voice explanation and one-click navigation function after choosing the marriage and love tourism place.


