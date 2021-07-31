Soleil Moon Frye Sells 'Magical' Hidden Hills Farmhouse for $3.5M — See Inside!

Soleil Moon Frye

Courtesy The Beverly Hills Estates. inset: getty Soleil Moon Frye's house

Soleil Moon Frye has officially closed the chapter on her "hippie girl" farmhouse.

The Punky Brewster actress, 44, sold the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom abode in Hidden Hills, California, for $3.5 million on Friday with the help of Rayni & Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Tomer Fridman of Compass, PEOPLE confirms.

Frye lived in the home with her children Poet, 15, Jagger, 13, Lyric, 7, and Story, 5, as well as her ex-husband Jason Goldberg, with whom she separated in December 2020. Frye told PEOPLE in 2019 that she considered the 5,000-square-foot home to be her dream location and design.

"The hippie girl in me is back to her roots!" she said at the time.

The child star added, "I always dreamed of living in a farmhouse, and I stumbled upon this magical place. To be outside the city, we can just be grounded in nature. And that's really important for the kids."

Soleil Moon Frye Home

Courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates Soleil Moon Frye kitchen and dining room

Frye has described the kitchen, with its warm wood and white walls, as having a "Bali-chic" vibe.

The primary bedroom is decked out with a white wood ceiling, white walls, and a dark brown wood floor to tie it all together. The standout is a Waterworks bathtub that stands in the middle of the bedroom.

"I'm sure not everybody is comfortable taking a bath in their bedroom, but I am!" Frye previously told PEOPLE.

Soleil Moon Frye bathroom

Courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates Soleil Moon Frye bathroom

Outside, the new owners can enjoy a lush, spacious backyard and pick apples, apricots, and nectarines from the trees the television star had planted. There is also a zip line for added fun and a yurt perfectly suited for meditation.

Soleil Moon Frye Home

Courtesy of The Beverly Hills Estates Soleil Moon Frye Home

Frye's sale comes about seven months after she and Goldberg — who wed in 1998 — exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were separating after 22 years of marriage.

"Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year," her rep said. "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."