Soledar: Ukrainian forces ‘holding out’ in salt-mining town after ‘hot’ night of Russian attacks

Ukrainian forces managed to hold their positions in the eastern town of Soledar overnight following a night of heavy Russian attacks, officials have said.

According to Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, troops held the eastern town after what she called a “hot” night of attacks.

“The night in Soledar was hot, battles continued,” she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy threw almost all the main forces in the direction of Donetsk and maintains a high intensity of offensive. Our fighters are bravely trying to maintain the defence," she said, referring to the Donetsk region which includes Soledar.

"This is a difficult phase of the war, but we will win. There is no doubt.”

Soledar and Bakhmut have been key targets for Vladimir Putin’s men, and if captured, they would help Russia’s aim to take the Donetsk region from Ukraine.

Undated satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on January 10 showing damage to buildings in Soledar (AP)

Outside Soledar, Ukrainian soldiers were dug into well-fortified trenches in the wintry woods. Explosions echoed in the distance.

A 24-year-old soldier using the call-sign BUK, told Reuters the intensity of shelling had risen by around 70 percent, but forces were still holding their positions.

“The situation is difficult but stable. We're holding back the enemy ... we're fighting back.”

Reuters could not verify the situation inside the town, which had around 10,000 residents before the war. Ukrainian officials say more than 500 civilians are trapped inside, including 15 children.

In an overnight video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked two units in Soledar he said were “holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.” He did not give more details.

Speaking on Thursday, a Kremlin spokesman praised its own forces following the brutal exchanges in the region.