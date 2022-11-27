‘Soldiers without the uniforms’: Kherson couple recall anti-Russia resistance

Isobel Koshiw in Kherson
·7 min read

Yulia and Roma* were a young couple in love when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. They saw panic unfold in their southern city of Kherson, as food and medicine quickly disappeared from shelves and cancer patients – including Yulia’s grandfather - died from a lack of essential drugs.

The couple organised deliveries from friends and family, taking food and medicine around the city to those in need – people they found via word of mouth and social media. On their route they saw terrible things. A young teenage boy and an old man, who had died from the wave of an explosion after a strike on a shopping centre, lying face down, with no one who could collect them; a soldier who had been reduced to flesh strewn across the windshield of an army truck.

Related: Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘massive’ blackout reported in Moldova and Kyiv’s critical infrastructure hit after new Russian strikes

Facing the onslaught from Russian forces, the Ukrainian soldiers defending the city were ordered to retreat. By early March, Kherson was under Russian occupation and vehicles marked with a Z, Russia’s wartime symbol, patrolled the streets.

Over the months that followed Roma and Yulia were among those who resisted Russian rule in Kherson by working on the ground for the Ukrainian army. “Before the war, my life was Instagram, coffee shops and trips to Kyiv,” said 24-year-old Yulia. Afterwards, they were “soldiers, just without the uniforms”, she said, miming putting on a helmet.

In mid-September 10 masked men from Russian special forces turned up at the couple’s apartment. They handcuffed 29-year-old Roma on the floor in his underwear and dragged him down the stairwell.

He said: “They put the pistol to my head and said, ‘we know that you were working with the Ukrainians forces, you are from the Right Sector’.” Right Sector was a Ukrainian far-right nationalist movement which no longer exists in the same form but has been making headlines in Russian propaganda.

Roma added: “When they held the pistol near my head, they said ‘everything now is up to you, what you do next will be the decision of your life.’ I just didn’t understand what they wanted and I said ‘OK, OK, guys, we’ll do everything you say’.”

The masked men told him he was going to “the basement”, a term for Russian detention centres. There, they beat him and told him they would send him to a penal colony in Russia unless he talked. They held a gun to his head and pulled the trigger – but there was no bullet in the chamber.

Despite the torture Roma did not to tell them about his work for the Ukrainian resistance. “I said I had been interviewed by [journalists] but that we talked about corruption, not any political topics.” Russian soldiers understood that the pressure they were applying was insufficient, he said.

“They put electrodes to my testicles but they didn’t switch on the power,” said Roma. “They asked about what I knew about any partisans [disguised Ukrainian forces behind enemy lines] and I said, ‘guys, I don’t know nothing, you’ve checked all my telephones and computers so just let me fucking go.’”

Roma was put in a cell with seven other men – some of whom had been in detention since March.

“There was no life in their eyes, these were broken people,” said Roma. He said they had all been tortured with electrodes, had not washed and did not have basic means for hygiene such as toothbrushes.

Roma said he heard one of his cellmates screaming for his mother during torture sessions. Meanwhile, he could hear people laughing and children playing just above ground, at a kiosk next to the detention facility. “It was such a cognitive dissonance.”

After his release Roma moved with Yulia to avoid being asked to vote in the sham referendum Russia held in late September – after which Moscow declared Kherson and other parts of occupied Ukraine part of Russia, in a move that was rejected by the international community.

Interactive

Roma said he barely left his flat between being released and the Ukrainian army retaking the city. The Russians singled him out because of resistance actions that kept happening around him, he said. The extent to which he was involved is something he says he will only talk about after the war.

Just before he was taken to the detention centre there was an attempted assassination at a university near the couple’s apartment block. Since March almost 20 collaborators have been assassinated in the Russian-occupied areas, allegedly by Ukrainian partisan forces acting under instructions from Ukraine’s military intelligence.

Before that, in June, the Russians found guns stored a garage which was in the courtyard of their building.

And in May, said Roma, a collaborator whom he had known since he was a teenager and who had lived in his building was killed by a car bomb. Roma said he did not even know that the man was still living there until it happened. “I was sleeping on our balcony, it was summer, and boom. I saw my mother running in the back yard and my mother doesn’t run for stupid things.”

Roma rushed downstairs and saw Yulia holding the man’s screaming mother in her arms. They pulled the man from the car but he had lost his legs and was already dead, said Roma.

Related: ‘Biggest challenge of my life’: Kherson’s leaders toil to turn city around

According to Roma the man had moved to Russia after the 2014 revolution and returned in 2018 as a supporter of Vladimir Saldo, Kherson’s mayor in 2002-12 and 2014-15, who had been a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician. When the Russians occupied Kherson in March they appointed Saldo head of the Kherson region, and Roma’s neighbour the minister of sport of the region, said Roma. Roma believes that his late neighbour was recruited by the Russian security services when he moved to Russia and returned to Kherson to work as one of their agents.

A troop of cars marked with Z letters, and Russian soldiers, arrived at scene of the car bomb attack. “Just imagine that you wake up to a car blowing up in your back yard all [these] Z cars arrive and you know that you have information that could kill you,” said Roma.

While he talked to the Russians about what he saw, Yulia sneaked upstairs and collected all their electronic devices and moved them to a friend’s apartment. “It was really close. We were almost dying a lot of times here [in Kherson],” said Roma.

He and Yulia would not go into details about everything that they did for the Ukrainian cause. They said they were not involved in planting bombs, which was done by Ukrainian special forces. But they said that because of their volunteer work they travelled around the city and were able to pinpoint the exact locations of troops and equipment, including a Pantsir, a Russian missile system that is worth about $13m.

They said they told no one about their communications with the Ukrainian army, not even their like-minded friends. One of the key tactics of the Ukrainian partisans, they explained, was not to meet others who were involved.

“We shouldn’t meet with other persons [who are involved]. When someone takes you to the basement you cannot give information if you don’t have information,” said Roma. “It’s the time of the digital resistance.”

The couple said they did much of their work in the second room of what had been a two-room coffee house in central Kherson. It was owned by their friend who had fled but left them the keys. They had covered the windows to the street with paper from the outside, and it looked empty.

The main room of the coffee shop remained open to customers during the occupation, comprising mostly Russian soldiers. Yulia said that the city, until Ukrainian forces arrived, had been empty aside from the Russian military, so much so that you could sit in the middle of a road and meditate.

“It was the most funny part. They would drink coffee every day behind this wall,” said Roma, smiling and pointing to the wall dividing the two rooms of the coffee shop. One of the Russian commanders whom they served used to call Roma the “funny guy”.

“If you want to cover something up,” Roma said, you should do it within the enemy’s sight.

* Names have been changed for security reasons

Latest Stories

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker said this isn’t the same old Lions, perennial laughingstocks that haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. “We’re going t

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius