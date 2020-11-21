Soldier's Skeleton with Boots, Swords Discovered in Lithuania, Believed to be 500 Years Old

Remains of a 16th century soldier have been discovered by archaeologists in Lithuania. The skeleton of the soldier along with his boots and swords has been discovered at the bottom of a lake in the country. The skeleton that is believed to be 500 years old has been discovered at Lake Asveja around 30 feet below the surface. This lake is an hour away from Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania.

Experts have examined the gender and era of the skeleton, but at present, the cause of death remains unknown. Elena Pranckėnaitė, an archaeologist, believes that the body must have been covered by sediments that deposited due to the currents. The skeleton was found to be covered under silt and sand. Elena is a researcher at the Klaipėda University of Lithuania.

She informed that the archaeologists found two knives with wooden handles and a leather belt with the buckle from the soldier’s body, in addition to the boots and swords. His possessions are helping the scientists understand the role he played around 500 years ago.

For the last 20 years, divers have been exploring this lake, but it is for the first time that they have found a body this old in it. Divers were able to find the remains while inspecting a bridge over the lake. The bridge is in need of a repair as its beams are being replaced with metal poles.

An earlier bridge existed in the same place in the 16th or 17th century. This is probably the same time when that soldier died.

The bridge over Lake Asveja is close to the Dubingiai Castle built in 1412. Elena and her team are making the assumption that the soldier must have been linked to this castle which was the home of the ruling Radziwiłł family. Currently, only the foundation of the castle is present.

Elena is surprised that the items found from the 16th century soldier are still fresh. She hopes that her team will be able to tell the story of the soldier in almost a year.