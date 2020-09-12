Soldiers return to combat exercises in coronavirus bubbles

A British Army regiment is operating in coronavirus bubbles as soldiers return to combat exercises after spending lockdown providing civilians with Covid-19 tests.

The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards will spend around three weeks at Kirkcudbright Training Centre near Dumfries taking part in live firing exercises.

Over acres of farmland, around 250 soldiers are planning and executing operations under stringent new safety procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Soldiers are arranged in household groups of 10 to 15 people within larger cohorts, and avoid contact with other squadrons.

Major Adam Champion, the officer commanding C Squadron, told the PA news agency the regiment is taking action to minimise risk from the virus.

“Each of us will be distinguished by various signs such as wristbands to identify who everyone is and which cohort and household they are in,” he said.

“There are about 250 soldiers in total in the exercise that are deployed here but [most] of those are socially distanced from each other so actually for the most part we only see a small number of us on any one day.”

View photos A soldier from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards wears a face mask during the Solway Eagle exercise at the Kirkcudbright training area (Andrew Milligan/PA) More

View photos Trooper Daniel Higham takes part in a training exercise (Andrew Milligan/PA) More

The exercise – Solway Eagle – is the first for the regiment since lockdown, and Major Champion said its purpose is to return troops to their “core soldiering skills”.

During lockdown, his soldiers were in car parks across Scotland providing testing facilities for Covid-19.

“It’s not difficult to retool for that sort of thing as we are generally quite agile in our thinking,” he said.

“We are here to help in any way we can and is needed. We handed over that task to the Scottish Ambulance Service who are doing great work in carrying on those mobile testing units, but if we are needed in future then of course we are happy to help.”

Trooper Daniel Higham of C Squadron has been in the Army for two years and said his squadron is still able to operate as normal despite the restrictions, it just “takes slightly longer”.

He delivered testing kits to the public during lockdown.

“It was something different – I don’t think anyone else would be saying they were doing that in the Army in other times,” he said.

During the exercise, the regiment will train in basic infantry skills, reconnaissance and mounted and dismounted movement.

Trooper Troy Clark took part in an exercise to conduct a night ambush and said the soldiers train exactly as they would operate overseas.

Story continues