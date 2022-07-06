I Sold My Dress On eBay And It Ended Up On Love Island

Faima Bakar
·4 min read
They look great. (Photo: ITV/Louise Alice,)
They look great. (Photo: ITV/Louise Alice,)

They look great.  (Photo: ITV/Louise Alice,)

One minute you’re rocking a glittery gold number with your best mate to a New Year party, next thing you know, the same dress is on Love Island.

That’s what happened to Louise Alice, a 29-year-old sustainability communications specialist from East London.

Alice, who is also a musician, is a seasoned thrifter and buys and sells many second-hand items of clothing.

Recently, her pre-loved dress went all the way to the Majorcan villa of Love Island. And we saw resident hotty Gemma Owen sporting the same look.

The shiny attire means a lot to Alice, who actually wore it at a lockdown New Year’s party (with just her flatmate of course, because that was life in 2020). She also donned the dress for Christmas day.

Wearing the glam sequin-embellished dress added a bit of spark to life in lockdown, and Alice is glad the item has found a second home, though she certainly didn’t expect to see it on national television.

“I purchased the dress a few years ago and recently sold on eBay,” Alice tells HuffPost UK.

“I wore the dress on several occasions but most memorably on Christmas day during the 2020 lockdown, when I got dressed up with my housemate to celebrate Christmas on our rooftop terrace in London. We couldn’t go anywhere due to the restrictions, so we decided to have a glamorous stay home Christmas.”

The piece was chosen to go on the show after Amy Bannerman, eBay’s Love Island stylist, spotted it online. She picked it for the Shimmer and Shine party, which saw the Islanders adorn the brightest get-ups. Gemma naturally went for gold.

Alice has been sharing all her looks, including the one she’s thrifted, on her social media where she encourages others to buy second-hand.

Louise wore this for a new year's party (Photo: Louise Alice)
Louise wore this for a new year's party (Photo: Louise Alice)

Louise wore this for a new year's party (Photo: Louise Alice)

“Gemma looked amazing and it’s such a beautiful piece of clothing,” she adds.

“As a buyer and seller of used items I listed the dress on my eBay selling account a few months ago hoping it would find a new owner, I was quite shocked it ended up on television though. When I sell items, I often share them on my social platforms or sell through second-hand platforms.”

Alice, who grew up visiting auction houses and car boot sales, says when she buys pre-loved items, she looks for quality, style and durability. She also loves the environmentally friendly aspect of it too.

“Buying and recycling clothing can help reduce our personal impact on the environment and reuse can be financially savvy too!” she says.

“It’s really up to the fashion houses to address the environmental issues around production and the huge issues around gender equality and workers’ rights, but we can all be aware of our individual impact, and it’s amazing to see some companies embracing independent pre-loved sellers and the smaller apps and websites opening in this space.”

Gemma Owen (centre) rocking Louise Alice's pre-loved dress. (Photo: ITV)
Gemma Owen (centre) rocking Louise Alice's pre-loved dress. (Photo: ITV)

Gemma Owen (centre) rocking Louise Alice's pre-loved dress.  (Photo: ITV)

So we know how Gemma’s gold number came to be. But how are other islanders’ clothes picked? Amy Bannerman, the show’s e-Bay stylist, has the answers.

She tells HuffPost UK: “To decide which clothes I source for Love Island, at the beginning of the project, we decided upon four themes and shopped on eBay within those themes to help us be super focused.

“I also interviewed 18 of the first Islanders before they headed into the villa, so I was able to get really specific details about their styles and shop with these in mind. From how they like a dress to fit and what it shows off best, through to what colours they like and whether they’re into a pattern or prefer something more muted.”

Which are the most popular styles, then?

“Really brightly coloured pieces like Tasha’s Versace yellow, as well as cut away fits like Indiyah’s Poster Girl dresses,” says Bannerman.

“Anything super corseted, glamorous and satin like the House of CB dress that Ekin-Su wore when she first walked in and Gemma’s gold dress have also been big hits.

“For the boys, the really luxury shirts have been hugely popular, from the Jacquemas shirt worn by Dami, to the Prada tiger bowling shirt that Luca wore he other night. Also with the boys, they’re keen on Prevu, an East London brand that does smart co-ord loungewear sets, which we’ve seen Jacques wear and is a design that encourages multiple wears.”

So, what are Bannerman’s faves?

“My favourite stand-out item so far in the series, that I’ve loved the most, has to be Tasha in the vintage Versace yellow co-ord,” she says. “She literally glowed on screen and it shows how you can get such unusual, fashion-forward, iconic looks on eBay that you couldn’t find anywhere else. It’s a very special piece.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Flyers will regret investing in short-term success

    The Philadelphia Flyers would be mistaken if they trade the prospect of Connor Bedard in next year's draft for for unlikely playoff success in the upcoming NHL season.

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12